Tranchi AI Identifies Over $1 Billion in Potential U.S. Real Estate Opportunities

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Autonomous AI platform continuously monitors public records, government databases, and market signals to help real estate professionals identify investment opportunities across the United States.

Autonomous AI platform continuously monitors public records, government databases, and market signals to help real estate professionals identify investment opportunities across the United States.

San Diego, CA, August 19, 2026: Tranchi AI, LLC an artificial intelligence company developing autonomous infrastructure for the real estate industry, today announced that its platform has identified more than $1 billion in aggregate potential U.S. real estate opportunities that users may evaluate using their own investment criteria and due diligence processes.

Tranchi AI, LLC says its software platform has identified more than 5,000 U.S. properties scheduled for or associated with tax-deed auctions where auction pricing appears substantially below recent comparable home sales. According to the company, some properties have auction prices of roughly $3,000 to $10,000 while nearby comparable sales range from approximately $70,000 to $150,000. Tranchi estimates that the aggregate potential opportunity identified by its system exceeds $1 billion.

The figures are company estimates rather than independently verified property valuations. Tax-deed properties can carry title, lien, occupancy, condition and other legal or financial risks, and individual properties require independent valuation and legal due diligence before any investment decision is made.

Every day, millions of new real estate records are generated through county governments, tax offices, foreclosure filings, auction platforms, ownership registries, court systems, and other public databases. Although much of this information is publicly available, it often remains difficult to aggregate, normalize, monitor, and interpret at scale.

Tranchi AI has developed a distributed network of autonomous software agents designed to continuously monitor these fragmented data sources and surface properties that may warrant additional investigation by investors, lenders, brokerages, and other real estate professionals.

Auction pricing should not be treated as equivalent to clean market value. Tax-deed properties may be affected by title issues, outstanding liens or taxes, occupancy or possession complications, statutory redemption rights, property-condition and rehabilitation costs, or other legal and financial factors that can materially affect their actual value and investment outcome.

The platform is intended to support opportunity discovery, not replace professional judgment or independent due diligence.

Tranchi AI provides software and data-analysis tools intended to help users identify and review potential real estate opportunities. The platform does not provide investment advice or determine whether a particular property is suitable for investment; users remain responsible for their own valuation, legal review, financial analysis and investment decisions.

That assessment should include independent valuation, title and lien review, legal due diligence, property-condition checks, financial analysis and verification of any tax, occupancy or redemption-related obligations.

Tax-deed auctions generally arise when property taxes remain unpaid and a government authority sells an interest in, or title to, the property through a statutory tax-sale process. The resulting auction price can sometimes appear substantially below conventional market values, but the comparison is not necessarily like-for-like. Depending on the jurisdiction and individual property, buyers may face title-clearing requirements, surviving liens or encumbrances, redemption rights, occupancy issues and additional legal or rehabilitation costs. Those factors can materially reduce the apparent discount between an auction price and the value of comparable conventional home sales.

Rather than replacing professional judgment, the platform is intended to help reduce the amount of manual research required to identify potential investment opportunities. Every property identified through the platform still requires independent valuation, legal review, financial analysis, and due diligence before any investment decision is made.

“Our goal is to help professionals spend less time searching for opportunities and more time evaluating them,” said a spokesperson for Tranchi AI. “Public real estate information exists across thousands of disconnected systems throughout the country. Artificial intelligence allows us to organize and analyze that information continuously so users can focus on making informed investment decisions.”

Tranchi AI uses a network of specialised AI agents to monitor and analyse property-related data across public and commercial sources. These agents support functions such as record monitoring, valuation analysis, auction tracking, ownership research and market analysis. The system is designed to bring those inputs together so users can identify properties that may warrant further review.

Tranchi AI traces its origins to three mortgage professionals who initially set out to automate portions of the lending process. As development progressed, the team recognized that the same artificial intelligence infrastructure supporting mortgage workflows could be expanded to automate operational processes across virtually every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

Since then, the company has evolved from a mortgage technology initiative into a broader autonomous infrastructure platform serving investors, lenders, brokerages, property managers, operators, and other participants throughout the real estate industry.

Looking ahead, Tranchi AI plans to continue expanding its geographic coverage beyond major metropolitan markets. Rather than concentrating exclusively on high-volume cities, the company intends to extend its autonomous monitoring capabilities into counties across the United States, providing broader visibility into local markets that historically have required significant regional expertise and manual research.

As additional counties are incorporated into the platform, Tranchi AI expects its AI agents to gain greater visibility into localized market activity while improving their ability to detect potential opportunities across increasingly diverse property types and geographic regions.

The company’s long-term vision extends beyond property discovery. Tranchi AI believes the future of real estate technology will be defined by coordinated networks of autonomous AI agents that continuously monitor fragmented datasets, identify relevant information, and assist professionals throughout the investment and operational lifecycle.

Rather than functioning as standalone software applications, these intelligent systems are designed to operate continuously in the background, providing persistent analytical capabilities that augment industry expertise while enabling more efficient decision-making.

Through continued national expansion, Tranchi AI aims to establish autonomous infrastructure capable of supporting every major participant in the U.S. real estate ecosystem, from independent investors and brokerages to institutional operators, lenders, and property management organizations.

About Tranchi AI

Tranchi AI, LLC is a Wyoming-based software company that develops AI-powered tools for the U.S. real estate industry. Its platform aggregates and analyses public, government and commercial property data to support research, monitoring and opportunity discovery for real estate professionals.

Media Contact

San Diego, California

Marc A, Munoz

support@tranchi.ai

https://tranchi.ai

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