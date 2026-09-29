NSSG Launches TESEUM to Unite Third Party Cyber and Geopolitical Risk Intelligence

The platform is designed to bring third-party due diligence, cyber risk, location intelligence, travel risk and analyst-supported modelling into a single operational environment.
Financial institutions increasingly need to understand how risks that were once managed separately can affect one another. A sanctions concern may emerge through a customer, supplier or intermediary. A cyber incident at a third party can disrupt operations, expose sensitive information and create regulatory consequences. At the same time, political or geographic developments can quickly change the risk attached to an existing relationship.
Regulators and standards bodies are placing greater emphasis on coordinated oversight. The European Banking Authority's third-party risk guidelines address the management of non-ICT third-party arrangements, while the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act establishes requirements around digital resilience and ICT third-party risk. Together, these developments reinforce the need for firms to understand dependencies across their extended operating environment.
Why fragmented risk information creates operational blind spots
Banks and other regulated organisations typically collect large volumes of information from sanctions screening, vendor reviews, cyber monitoring, travel alerts and country-risk assessments. The difficulty is not simply obtaining more data. It is connecting relevant information quickly enough for compliance, security, procurement and operational teams to reach a defensible decision.
This is particularly important in sanctions compliance. The US Office of Foreign Assets Control recommends a risk-based programme built around management commitment, risk assessment, internal controls, testing and auditing, and training. Its sanctions compliance framework also stresses that technology should be selected, calibrated and tested in line with an organisation's risk profile. A consolidated intelligence platform may support that process, but it does not replace the policies, expertise and accountability required for an effective compliance programme.
The same principle applies to cyber and supply-chain exposure. The NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 guidance on supply-chain risk recommends identifying suppliers, assessing their criticality, defining responsibilities and monitoring risk throughout the relationship. That requires information to move between business functions rather than remaining within isolated tools or teams.
How TESEUM is positioned
North Star Support Group S.R.L. has launched TESEUM, a modular platform that the company says combines real-time monitoring, AI-supported analysis and access to its intelligence specialists. NSSG is positioning the platform as a shared environment through which organisations can examine several connected areas of exposure:
Third-party intelligence and due diligence: Supports verification and enhanced due diligence for compliance, procurement and business-development teams.
Cyber risk intelligence: Brings information about digital vulnerabilities and cyber threats into a wider operational-risk context.
Location intelligence: Monitors developments by geography, assets, operating footprint and identified strategic exposure.
Travel risk and duty of care: Provides alerts, traveller monitoring, secure check-ins and escalation functions for travelling personnel.
On-demand intelligence: Allows users to request tailored reports from NSSG analysts through the platform.
According to NSSG, the intended benefit is not merely to place several feeds on one screen, but to help teams connect events and exposures across functions. Whether that benefit is realised will depend on implementation, including data quality, system integration, user permissions, escalation rules and the institution's own governance framework.
Human review remains part of the control environment
NSSG says the predictive layer uses coordinates defined and continually reviewed by its analysts rather than allowing models to set the analytical parameters autonomously. This is designed to support traceability and human review, although regulated firms will still need to conduct their own validation and determine whether the platform meets their legal, operational and supervisory requirements.
That distinction matters because AI-supported analysis can be affected by incomplete information, outdated sources, false positives and assumptions embedded in models or workflows. The NIST AI Risk Management Framework encourages organisations to incorporate trustworthiness considerations into the design, use and evaluation of AI systems. For a financial institution, this means examining data provenance, model performance, security, access controls, audit trails and the process through which a person reviews or overrides an automated output.
Alessandro Martello, CEO and Founder of NSSG, said: "Organisations do not suffer from a lack of information; they suffer from a lack of clarity. TESEUM was built to close that gap, pairing AI-driven intelligence with the judgement of our analysts so clients can act on what matters, not just what is loud."
What institutions should assess before deployment
Any institution considering a consolidated risk-intelligence platform should begin with the information feeding the system. Relevant questions include which public, commercial and proprietary sources are used; how frequently those sources are updated; how entities and events are matched; and how conflicting information is resolved. Coverage can vary significantly across jurisdictions, languages and types of organisation, so users need to understand where gaps may remain.
Security and privacy controls also require close examination. A financial institution should determine where its data will be processed and stored, which employees and service providers can access it, how information is encrypted, and what incident-notification and business-continuity arrangements apply. Contractual rights, subcontracting arrangements, data-retention policies and evidence of independent security testing should form part of the assessment.
Finally, the institution should define how alerts and predictive outputs will be tested, challenged and escalated. This includes assigning accountable owners, measuring false-positive and false-negative rates, recording analyst interventions and reviewing whether the system continues to perform as intended. These controls are important because a platform can improve access to information without necessarily improving the quality of every underlying source or conclusion.
From information volume to clearer decisions
The market for risk technology is moving towards platforms that can connect compliance, cyber, geopolitical and operational signals. TESEUM reflects that direction, but consolidation alone does not guarantee better decisions. Institutions must still establish clear ownership, test the reliability of data and models, define escalation thresholds and maintain independent oversight.
For banks and operators of critical infrastructure, the practical question is therefore not whether one platform can eliminate risk. It is whether the platform can help qualified teams identify relationships between risks sooner, document how conclusions were reached and respond through established governance and control processes.
About NSSG
North Star Support Group S.R.L. is a Romania-based risk-management and security company serving organisations operating in complex environments. Its services include intelligence-led advisory, operational support, cyber and business forensics, crisis management and technology-enabled risk monitoring. Avante Corp., a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, acquired a 55 percent majority interest in NSSG on 1 October 2023.