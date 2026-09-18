BitVulpex Expands Digital Asset Security Cooperation with Carlo Panaccione

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Collaboration focuses on digital asset security, risk awareness and information-sharing as the sector responds to evolving cyber and financial-crime risks

Collaboration focuses on digital asset security, risk awareness and information-sharing as the sector responds to evolving cyber and financial-crime risks

BitVulpex is expanding its work around digital-asset security and risk management through a collaboration with Carlo Panaccione. According to the company, Panaccione will contribute perspectives related to cybercrime, digital investigations and emerging technologies as BitVulpex develops its approach to risk awareness and security cooperation.

As digital assets become more closely connected with global financial markets, platforms and users continue to face risks including phishing, impersonation, fraudulent websites, social engineering and other forms of online crime. These challenges have increased the importance of risk monitoring, information verification and clear communication across the sector.

BitVulpex said the collaboration forms part of its broader effort to develop its security and operational-risk framework. Rather than viewing security purely as a technical function, the company is also focusing on how risks are identified, assessed and communicated.

Addressing an Evolving Risk Environment

Digital-asset markets have created new opportunities for financial innovation, while also introducing additional cybersecurity and financial-crime challenges.

Many threats extend beyond direct attacks on technical infrastructure. Fraudsters may use fake websites, impersonated customer-service accounts, misleading social-media profiles and manipulated communications in attempts to gain users' trust. Social-engineering techniques can also be used to obtain sensitive information or encourage unauthorised asset transfers.

For digital-asset platforms, managing these risks can involve more than monitoring transactions and systems. It may also require clear communication channels, stronger information-verification processes and greater user awareness of potential warning signs.

BitVulpex said it will continue monitoring developments in digital-asset fraud and cybercrime as part of its wider security framework.

Bringing Additional Perspective to Digital Asset Security

Under the collaboration, Carlo Panaccione is expected to contribute perspectives related to cybercrime, digital investigations and digital-asset risk.

Areas of discussion are expected to include risk identification, digital evidence, asset tracing and security challenges associated with emerging technologies.

BitVulpex said that engagement with professionals working in cybercrime and digital investigations can help broaden its understanding of how threats develop and how platforms may improve their ability to identify and respond to them.

The company said the collaboration is intended to support internal awareness and provide additional perspective on the wider risk environment affecting digital-asset services.

Security and Risk Management as Industry Priorities

Cybersecurity, fraud prevention and account protection remain important areas of focus across the digital-asset industry.

BitVulpex views technology, user awareness and information verification as interconnected elements of digital-asset security. The company encourages users to exercise caution when receiving communications relating to accounts, transactions or digital assets.

Users should independently verify requests involving passwords, verification codes, private keys, account access or transfers. Communications from individuals claiming to represent a platform should also be checked through established and trusted channels.

BitVulpex said it intends to continue emphasising information verification as online impersonation and fraudulent communications become more sophisticated.

The Role of Cooperation and Information Sharing

Digital-asset risks can move rapidly across platforms, jurisdictions and communication channels, increasing the potential value of information-sharing and professional cooperation.

BitVulpex believes engagement between industry participants, security professionals and other relevant stakeholders can help improve understanding of emerging threats.

The company intends to continue exploring appropriate cooperation in areas including cybersecurity, fraud awareness and digital-asset risk management.

Such cooperation does not replace the responsibility of individual platforms to maintain their own security controls. BitVulpex said external expertise and information exchange should instead be viewed as complementary elements supporting internal risk-management processes.

Carlo Panaccione commented:

“Digital assets are becoming an increasingly important part of the broader financial and technological landscape. As the sector develops, a greater understanding of cybercrime, digital investigations and emerging risks can help support more informed approaches to security and risk management.”

Looking Ahead

Cybersecurity and risk management are likely to remain important considerations as the digital-asset sector continues to develop.

BitVulpex said it plans to continue monitoring phishing, impersonation, online fraud and other emerging threats while developing its approach to security awareness and risk monitoring.

The company also expects professional cooperation and industry dialogue to remain relevant as new technologies, services and risk models emerge.

Through a combination of internal security processes and external professional engagement, BitVulpex says it aims to deepen its understanding of the risks affecting digital-asset users and service providers and support a more informed approach to digital-asset security.

About BitVulpex

BitVulpex is a digital-asset trading platform focused on services related to digital-asset markets. The company says it continues to develop its trading infrastructure, risk-management capabilities, security systems and customer-support operations.

For information regarding BitVulpex, its services and official communications, users are encouraged to refer to the company's official channels.

Website: https://bitvulpex.pro/

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