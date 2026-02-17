Toymaker Lego builds India footprint, aims for 50 stores by 2030
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Lego aims for 50 stores in India by 2030, driven by rising demand for screen-free play. The company focuses on premium stores and online sales.
By Chandini Monnappa and Praveen Paramasivam
MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Danish toymaker Lego plans to open 50 stores in India by 2030, ramping up investment in one of its fastest-growing Asian markets, as rising incomes and demand for screen-free play power growth, a senior executive said.
The family-owned company, known for its colourful building blocks, competes with U.S. toymakers Mattel and Hasbro and domestic brand Funskool in India's toy market, which consultancy Ken Research valued at about $1.8 billion.
"India is one of the biggest markets from a potential perspective within Asia," Bhavana Pandey Mandon, country manager for Lego India, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event.
The company has an accelerated plan for India and is deploying significant resources, she said, without giving details.
Lego has positioned itself at the premium end of the Indian market, focusing on large, experience-led stores in metros while using online and other physical stores to reach newer cities.
It currently operates four branded stores in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Chennai, and plans to prioritise major metros for further expansion.
Mandon said online accounts for about 50% of its India sales and quick commerce accounts for just over 10%.
Parents' rising willingness to spend on screen-free play and strong demand from adult hobbyists have helped drive Lego's popularity in the South Asian nation.
The India business has been growing at more than 50% annually, she said, compared with single-digit global growth.
Formula 1-themed Lego sets have been a standout in India, with demand exceeding expectations and placing the country among the top Asian markets for the range in 2025, Mandon said.
Talks with the Indian government on local manufacturing were ongoing, but there were no immediate plans to start production in the country, she added.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Praveen Paramasivam in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Skariachan and Eileen Soreng)
Local manufacturing refers to producing goods within a specific country or region, which can help reduce transportation costs and support local economies.
Market potential is the estimated maximum sales volume that a product or service can achieve in a specific market under ideal conditions.
Retail trade involves selling goods directly to consumers, typically through physical stores or online platforms.
Consumer perception refers to how customers view and interpret a brand or product, which can significantly influence their purchasing decisions.
Business investment involves allocating resources, such as capital or time, into a business venture with the expectation of generating profit.
Explore more articles in the Finance category