Arla Foods Predicts Decline in Dairy Prices Amid European Supply Surge

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Denmark-based Arla Foods, producer of Lurpak butter and Castello cheese, expects surplus global milk supplies to drive down dairy prices and bolster consumer spending in 2026, it said on Wednesday, after reporting record annual revenue in the past year.

The cooperative, which competes with the likes of Danone and Nestle, attributed a 2025 surge in milk production to favourable weather and strong forage harvests across Europe, which led to one of the sharpest increases in milk volumes in recent memory.

"The large increase in supply that occurred in the fourth quarter is expected to continue to affect the market in early 2026 and put pressure on global dairy prices," Arla said in a statement, while projecting "partial normalization" of market dynamics later in the year.

Its total milk production rose to 14.3 billion kg in 2025 vs 13.7 billion in 2024.

Arla's CEO Peder Tuborgh acknowledged the challenges of lower dairy prices but noted their potential to strengthen consumer demand. "When prices adjust, we expect consumers to return to dairy products with renewed purchasing power, which should drive growth for our strategic brands," he said.

Revenue reached 15.1 billion euros ($17.9 billion) in 2025, up 9% from the year before, driven partly by a global increase in dairy prices throughout the year. For 2026, however, Arla forecast revenue to decline to between 13.3 billion and 14.1 billion euros, citing elevated milk supply and continued market volatility.

The cooperative, owned by more than 12,000 dairy farmers across seven Northern European countries, said its strategic brands segment is expected to grow between 1.0% and 3.0% in 2026, highlighting a shift toward branded products despite challenges to overall revenue.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen and Soren Jeppesen)