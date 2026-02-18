Italy's Cucinelli says it resumed shipments to Saks at end-January
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Brunello Cucinelli resumed shipments to Saks Global at end‑January with regular payments and expects no 2026 impact from its Chapter 11. The group set an €8.1m 2025 provision and reports early‑2026 sales growth across Saks, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.
MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli said it resumed shipments to Saks Global at the end of January, receiving regular payments, and saw no financial hit in 2026 from the U.S. luxury retailer's bankruptcy.
Saks Global - owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks OFF 5TH - filed for Chapter 11 creditor protection in mid‑January as it struggled under a debt load stemming from Saks owner Hudson's Bay Company's acquisition of Neiman Marcus in late 2024.
"Saks, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman are three great brands with beautiful locations ... We've never lost a dollar with them ... I don't want to say anything about their merger decision, for us it's three distinct brands," Executive Chairman Brunello Cucinelli told analysts.
The company has worked with Saks, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman for more than 30 years under a retail strategy heavily reliant on department stores.
It said sales of its products at all the chains continued to grow in early 2026, with clients spending more overall and per single item.
"From the end of January, we resumed regular shipments of our Spring/Summer 2026 collection, receiving regular payments," the company said.
Cucinelli said he would meet with Saks executives in Milan next week.
The recent closure of some Saks Global stores has only a "marginal" effect on Cucinelli's distribution, the company said, because its business has historically been concentrated in the most important locations.
It welcomed Saks Global's shift toward a more selective network.
Cucinelli booked an extraordinary provision of 8.1 million euros in 2025 related to the bankruptcy. It said there would be no impact on 2026, when it expects to post an around 10% rise in revenue at constant exchange rates.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Chapter 11 is a U.S. legal process allowing a company to reorganize its debts while continuing operations. Management typically remains in control under court oversight, negotiating with creditors to restructure obligations and emerge as a going concern.
An accounting provision is a charge recorded for a probable expense or loss with uncertain timing or amount. It ensures financial statements reflect expected obligations, such as customer insolvencies or restructuring costs, in the period the risk becomes apparent.
Constant exchange rates (constant FX) adjust financial results to a fixed currency rate from a prior period. This removes currency fluctuations, enabling clearer comparison of underlying sales growth across regions and time periods.
A department store partnership strategy involves brands selling through large multi-brand retailers to reach broad customer bases. It leverages established locations, merchandising, and clientele, often alongside direct channels like boutiques and e-commerce.
