UK's right-wing Reform party names Jenrick as finance chief

Reform UK Leadership and Financial Strategy

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain's right-wing Reform UK party named Robert Jenrick as its finance policy chief on Tuesday, as leader Nigel Farage made the first announcement of who would be in his ministerial team if his populist party wins the next national election.

Reform leads the governing Labour Party in opinion polls as Prime Minister Keir Starmer struggles to deliver growth and jobs while making a series of embarrassing U-turns on policy.

Farage named former Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick as "shadow chancellor", meaning Jenrick is in line to serve as finance minister if Reform wins the next election, due in 2029.

Jenrick's Role and Background

Reform is expected to do well at local-level elections in May, but Farage has said he needs to build more experience of governing into his team before the national election.

Jenrick defected to Reform last month, saying the Conservative government he used to serve in and the current Labour one had both broken Britain.

Investors are eager for details of Reform policies from veteran eurosceptic campaigner Farage, given the party's leading position in the polls and mixed messaging on spending.

Party's Position in Polls

Reform figures have expressed admiration for Elon Musk's DOGE cuts in U.S. federal public spending, saying that waste should be cut from local and central government budgets.

Farage has watered down previous pledges of tax cuts, saying he had to be realistic about what could be achieved given Britain's dire public finances.

Reform only has 8 lawmakers in the 650-seat House of Commons, and Farage said he will bring in figures from outside of politics.

Future Election Strategies

Farage said former Reform party leader Richard Tice would serve as deputy prime minister and hold the business, trade and energy brief.

