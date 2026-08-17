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Tokenised money market funds are shifting from a digital wrapper around a familiar product into a potential settlement and collateral instrument. That change creates value only when the fund, token, cash leg and control environment operate as one product.

Standfirst

Tokenised money market funds are shifting from a digital wrapper around a familiar product into a potential settlement and collateral instrument. That change creates value only when the fund, token, cash leg and control environment operate as one product.

Key takeaways

Start with a narrowly defined investor job, not a blockchain launch target.

Keep the legal fund register, token record, cash leg and net asset value synchronized by design.

Treat round-the-clock transferability as a liquidity and operating-risk decision, not a marketing feature.

Measure usable collateral and successful settlement, rather than tokens minted or wallets opened.

Tokenised funds have crossed an important threshold

The investment case for tokenised money market funds is becoming more concrete. A token can represent a regulated fund share while making ownership and transfer instructions available on a programmable ledger. The underlying portfolio may remain conventional, but the distribution, servicing and use of the share can change materially.

The BIS Bulletin on tokenised money market funds describes these products as a fast-growing savings and collateral instrument. It also stresses that they remain securities and may carry the familiar liquidity risks of money market funds alongside operational and financial-integrity risks associated with public ledgers and stablecoins. That combination is the central management issue: innovation at the wrapper does not remove obligations at the fund.

Recent official analysis also shows why the use case matters. The New York Fed analysis of tokenised investment-fund use cases identifies secondary-market liquidity, reserve-asset uses and collateral for repo or derivatives as emerging applications. In Hong Kong, real-value pilots have moved beyond demonstration toward the settlement of tokenised assets. The market is still early, but the workflow is no longer hypothetical.

For asset managers, banks, custodians and market infrastructures, the next question is therefore not whether a token can be issued. It is whether the token can perform a useful investment or collateral job without creating an uncontrolled second operating model.

Define the investor job before choosing the ledger

A viable programme begins with a specific problem. Examples include giving institutional treasurers a yield-bearing asset that can be mobilised after local cut-off times, allowing eligible clients to post fund shares as collateral, or reducing reconciliation between a distributor, transfer agent and custodian. These are different products, even if each uses the same underlying fund.

Management should document the target holder, eligible jurisdictions, transfer windows, settlement asset, redemption promise and counterparties that will accept the token. It should also state what the conventional share class cannot do today and what measurable improvement tokenisation is expected to deliver. If the answer is only faster transfer in theory, the investment case is incomplete.

Use-case gates should be economic and operational

A use case should pass four gates. First, demand must be attributable to named client segments and a repeatable workflow. Second, the token must reduce a real cost, delay, funding need or collateral constraint. Third, the legal and operating perimeter must be clear across the relevant jurisdictions. Fourth, the service must remain supportable when the underlying fund or banking system is closed.

This discipline prevents a common failure mode: building a technically functional token and then searching for liquidity. In investment products, distribution and acceptance are part of the infrastructure. A transferable token with few eligible holders, shallow conversion routes or no collateral schedule is not yet a liquid instrument.

Build one authoritative ownership model

Tokenisation introduces another record into a chain that may already include the fund administrator, transfer agent, custodian, distributor and client books. The board should insist on an explicit answer to one question: which record is legally authoritative, and how are all other records reconciled to it?

The token may itself be the official ownership record in one structure and a digital representation of an off-chain register in another. Both can work, but ambiguity cannot. Subscription, transfer, redemption, freeze, recovery and corporate-action events must update the right record in the right order. The control design should cover failed transactions and chain reorganisations, not only the happy path.

Treat identity and eligibility as lifecycle controls

Allow-listing a wallet is useful but insufficient. The BIS review of tokenised MMFs notes that allow lists constrain direct holding but do not resolve every exposure created through surrounding protocols. Eligibility must be linked to a verified legal person, current know-your-customer status, jurisdiction, investor classification and product permissions. Changes to any of those attributes should propagate quickly to transfer rules.

Managers also need controlled wallet replacement and inheritance processes. Losing a key cannot mean losing the legal claim, while recovery cannot become an unmonitored override. Dual approval, identity re-verification, time delays for high-risk changes and a complete audit trail are basic design requirements.

Synchronise the fund, token and cash clocks

Traditional funds operate around valuation points, dealing deadlines and banking windows. Public ledgers may operate continuously. A tokenised fund therefore has several clocks: the ledger clock, the fund accounting clock, the transfer-agent clock and the cash-settlement clock. Product terms and system rules should explain what happens when those clocks diverge.

A manager should specify when a token transfer is final, when economic ownership changes, which net asset value applies, and when cash becomes irrevocable. It should define how pending subscriptions are treated if cash arrives but token minting fails, and how redemptions are handled if tokens are burned while the payment rail is unavailable. Reconciliation tolerances should be zero for unit balances and tightly time-bound for cash exceptions.

Choose the settlement asset deliberately

Stablecoins, tokenised deposits and central-bank money have different legal, credit, liquidity and operating properties. The BIS 2026 assessment of tokenised finance argues that tokenisation should preserve trust through sound money and interoperable arrangements, while warning that fragmented networks can become closed systems. For a fund, the cash leg should be selected on redemption certainty, par convertibility, operating hours, issuer risk and regulatory treatment, not technical convenience alone.

Where multiple cash assets are supported, each route needs its own limit, fallback and pricing. A tokenised deposit may provide strong bank integration but limited reach. A regulated stablecoin may extend operating hours but create reserve-issuer and conversion dependencies. Conventional bank money may remain the safest route for many clients even if final settlement is not continuous.

Design collateral mobility around legal usability

Collateral is an attractive use case because a token can make ownership, eligibility and transfer conditions visible to automated workflows. Yet a token is not useful collateral merely because it can move. The receiving counterparty must have enforceable rights, a valuation method, custody arrangements and a liquidation route.

The collateral agreement should state whether title transfers or a security interest is created, how income and fees are treated, what happens to intraday accrual, and which price is used outside the fund dealing window. Haircuts should reflect portfolio risk, redemption liquidity, token-market liquidity, settlement-asset risk and operational dependencies. Smart-contract automation should execute agreed rules, not substitute for them.

The New York Fed financial-stability analysis presents the trade-off clearly. Using fund shares for margin could reduce the need to redeem for cash, but wider interconnections can transmit shocks between funds, collateral users, stablecoins and traditional markets. A sound programme maps those links before scale and sets concentration limits by platform, settlement asset, custodian and collateral taker.

Run 24/7 claims on a controlled service calendar

Continuous ledger availability does not automatically create continuous liquidity. Portfolio markets may be closed, fund staff may be operating with reduced coverage, and banks may not process cash. Product language should distinguish token transfer, primary subscription and redemption, secondary liquidity and collateral valuation. Each can have a different service window.

Out-of-hours controls should include transaction caps, narrower eligible flows, stale-price warnings, additional approval for large movements and automatic suspension when a critical dependency is unavailable. The objective is not to imitate a conventional dealing day on a blockchain. It is to offer a defined service whose risks remain bounded throughout the week.

Stress testing should combine portfolio and technology events: a surge in redemptions when the underlying market is shut; a stablecoin deviation from par; a bridge or oracle failure; congestion that delays transfers; loss of a key service provider; and rapid withdrawal of collateral acceptance. Results should feed liquidity buffers, operating limits and client disclosures.

Govern the programme as a regulated investment product

The product owner should be accountable for the whole outcome, with named responsibility across portfolio management, fund operations, technology, financial crime, legal, distribution, custody and treasury. A steering group can coordinate delivery, but it should not dilute ownership. Material model, contract and protocol changes need a controlled approval route.

Third-party assessment should cover smart-contract assurance, administrator and transfer-agent resilience, custody segregation, key management, oracle governance, incident response and exit support. Portability deserves special attention. If the ledger, tokenisation agent or wallet provider fails, the manager must be able to prove ownership and continue servicing investors from authoritative records.

Measure outcomes that investment committees understand

Useful measures include settled transactions completed without manual repair; time from cash finality to token delivery; reconciliation breaks by age; redemption completion within the disclosed window; eligible collateral accepted by external counterparties; out-of-hours exceptions; wallet recovery events; and concentration by platform and cash asset. Token supply and wallet count are context, not success measures.

Economics should be reported after the cost of dual operations. Early products may need conventional and token channels in parallel, additional compliance coverage, specialised custody and continuous monitoring. The business case should show the volume or collateral benefit required to absorb those costs and the point at which legacy work can genuinely retire.

A 120-day implementation agenda

Days 1-30: define and constrain

Select one client job and one fund. Confirm legal structure, authoritative register, target holders, jurisdictions and cash leg. Map every party and system from subscription through redemption. Set initial volume, wallet, platform and settlement-asset limits. Establish a baseline for the existing process so benefits can be measured.

Days 31-60: build the control spine

Write the event model for mint, transfer, freeze, redemption and recovery. Connect identity status to wallet permissions. Design reconciliations across the fund register, token ledger, custody account and cash account. Agree incident severity, manual fallback and client communications. Complete contract and smart-contract assurance.

Days 61-90: test failure, not just function

Run end-to-end transactions with real operational roles. Test closed-market redemptions, failed cash delivery, incorrect wallet details, stale valuations, lost credentials, ledger congestion and provider outage. Rehearse conversion back to conventional servicing. Record evidence and close material findings before increasing volume.

Days 91-120: launch with evidence

Onboard a limited client cohort, report outcome metrics weekly and require formal approval for each limit increase. Validate that fees, disclosures and service windows match actual operations. The investment committee should receive a concise view of client value, unit economics, risk concentrations and unresolved dependencies.

Frequently asked questions

Is a tokenised MMF the same as a stablecoin?

No. A tokenised MMF represents an interest in an investment fund and delivers the return and risks of its portfolio. A stablecoin is designed to maintain a reference value and has a different legal and reserve structure. They may interact in settlement, but they are not interchangeable.

Does tokenisation make a money market fund liquid around the clock?

Not by itself. The token may transfer continuously, while subscriptions, redemptions, portfolio markets and cash conversion remain subject to defined windows. Liquidity claims should reflect the weakest critical leg.

Can tokenised fund shares be used as collateral?

Potentially, when the collateral taker accepts them and legal enforceability, valuation, custody, transfer and liquidation arrangements are complete. Technical transferability alone is not enough.

What is the most important reconciliation?

The authoritative unit register must match the total valid token entitlement, with cash and custody movements aligned to each subscription and redemption. Breaks should have clear owners and strict ageing limits.

What should boards ask before approving scale?

Boards should ask which client problem is solved, who accepts the token, how ownership survives provider failure, what happens outside market hours, where liquidity ultimately comes from, and whether economics remain attractive after dual-running costs.

Conclusion

Tokenised money market funds can become useful investment infrastructure when they connect a regulated portfolio to a precise settlement or collateral job. The durable advantage will not come from minting a digital share. It will come from making ownership, eligibility, valuation, cash and liquidity operate as one controlled service. Firms that build that control spine early will be better placed to scale as acceptance grows, without allowing an innovative wrapper to outrun the fund beneath it.

References

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