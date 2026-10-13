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Tighter AI data rules could curb Germany's economic gains by €155 billion a year, study finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tighter AI data rules could curb Germany's economic gains by €155 billion a year, study finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Stricter AI Data Rules Could Cost Germany €155 Billion Per Year, Study Warns

Impact of AI Data Regulation on Germany's Economy

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany could miss out on €155 billion ($173.43 billion) in additional annual value added if access to AI training data becomes more restricted, the influential German economic research institute ifo said on Tuesday. 

The findings come as European policymakers and technology companies grapple with how to manage the risks posed by AI without slowing innovation, as the region seeks to catch up with the United States and China in developing advanced models.

Potential Economic Gains and Losses from AI

• Generative AI could add €440 billion a year to Germany's economy by 2034, but restrictive access to training data would reduce that by €155 billion, ifo's study found.

Breakdown of Projected Losses

• The loss would stem from slower AI adoption (€45 billion), weaker models (€75 billion), lower research output (€25 billion) and reduced AI development in Europe (€10 billion), according to ifo's model calculation.

Expert Opinion on Data Access

• "Anyone who wants a leading European AI model cannot at the same time make access to training data unnecessarily complicated. You cannot have both," ifo expert Oliver Falck said.

Policy Recommendations and Regulatory Concerns

• The authors urged policymakers to preserve the EU's text-and-data-mining exemption for commercial uses, while introducing proportionate transparency requirements and a practical opt-out standard, and said regulatory uncertainty was already deterring investment in Europe.

Recent Criticism of Government Spending

• The Munich-based institute has recently criticised the German government for using debt-financed fiscal leeway intended for infrastructure and defence spending for other purposes.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Cian Muenster, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Generative AI could boost Germany’s economy by €440 billion annually by 2034, but restrictive data access could cut €155 billion from that potential.
  • The projected loss stems from slower AI adoption (€45 billion), weaker model performance (€75 billion), reduced research output (€25 billion), and diminished European AI development (€10 billion).
  • Policy flexibility—such as preserving the EU’s text‑and‑data‑mining exemption with transparent, practical opt‑out frameworks—is essential to sustain AI growth and investment in Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could Germany lose annually due to stricter AI data rules?
Germany could miss out on €155 billion in additional annual value added if access to AI training data becomes more restricted.
What are the main areas affected by restricted AI data access in Germany?
Restricted data access would slow AI adoption, weaken AI models, lower research output, and reduce AI development in Europe.
How much could generative AI add to Germany's economy by 2034?
Generative AI could add up to €440 billion a year to Germany's economy by 2034, according to ifo's study.
What policy recommendations were made by the ifo institute?
The ifo institute urged policymakers to maintain the EU's text-and-data-mining exemption for commercial uses and introduce proportionate transparency requirements.
What concerns have been raised about regulatory uncertainty in Europe?
Regulatory uncertainty is already deterring investment in Europe, impacting AI innovation and economic growth.

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