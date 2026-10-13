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BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW deliveries fall 6.3% in third quarter as China sales slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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BMW Global Deliveries Drop 6.3% in Q3 Amid Significant Decline in China

BMW Q3 2023 Global Sales Performance Overview

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BMW reported on Tuesday a year-on-year 6.3% decline in global vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as sales in China fell by a quarter.

Impact of Chinese Market on BMW Deliveries

The group, which includes Mini alongside the BMW brand, is the latest German carmaker to post lower quarterly deliveries as intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers eats into sales volumes.

Key Q3 Delivery Figures

  • Sales fell to 551,072 vehicles in the period July-to-September
  • Deliveries sunk 24.8% year-on-year in China to 114,355 vehicles, however increased 2.5% in the US and 2.7% in Europe
Comparison with German Peers

German peers Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche AG also reported declining third quarter deliveries as volumes in China plummeted

Electric Vehicle Segment Performance

  • Group battery electric vehicle deliveries were up 7.2% in the third quarter

Industry Context and Reporting

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW’s global deliveries fell 6.3% in Q3 to 551,072 vehicles, dragged down by a steep 24.8% drop in China to 114,355 units.
  • U.S. and European markets offset some of China’s weakness, with deliveries up 2.5% and 2.7% respectively.
  • BMW’s battery‑electric vehicle sales rose 7.2%, but the broader downturn in China mirrored similar struggles at Volkswagen (‑14.3%), Mercedes‑Benz (‑8%) and Porsche.
  • The slump is part of an industry‑wide China demand squeeze, where German automakers face intensified competition from local Chinese manufacturers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BMW's global deliveries decline in the third quarter?
BMW's global vehicle deliveries declined 6.3% year-on-year in the third quarter.
What caused the drop in BMW’s third quarter sales?
Intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers and a significant fall in China sales contributed to BMW's lower deliveries.
How did BMW perform in China during Q3?
BMW deliveries in China fell 24.8% year-on-year to 114,355 vehicles in the third quarter.
Were there any regions where BMW saw an increase in sales?
BMW saw vehicle deliveries increase by 2.5% in the US and 2.7% in Europe during the quarter.
Did BMW's electric vehicle sales change in Q3?
BMW's battery electric vehicle deliveries grew by 7.2% in the third quarter.

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