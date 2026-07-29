Industrial facilities in Russia's Ryazan on fire after drone attack, regional governor says

Overview of Recent Attacks and Incidents in Russia and Ukraine

Ryazan Industrial Facilities Affected by Drone Attack

July 29 (Reuters) - A number of industrial facilities in the central Russian city of Ryazan caught fire after a drone attack, regional governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram on Wednesday, and six people were seeking medical help.

Lack of Details on Specific Facilities

He did not provide details about the facilities in the region, home to a number of large industrial complexes, including an oil refinery and a logistics hub.

Separate Incident in Taganrog

Separately, a woman was killed and a man injured after missile debris hit an apartment building in the southern Russian city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov, home to various industrial facilities and a grain terminal, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Drone Attack in Ukraine's Kherson

In Ukraine's Kherson, a man was killed and another three people injured in a Russian drone attack, local authorities said in Telegram.

Verification and Official Statements

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Raju Gopalakrishnan)