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Industrial facilities in Russia's Ryazan on fire after drone attack, regional governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Industrial facilities in Russia's Ryazan on fire after drone attack, regional governor says

Overview of Recent Attacks and Incidents in Russia and Ukraine

Ryazan Industrial Facilities Affected by Drone Attack

July 29 (Reuters) - A number of industrial facilities in the central Russian city of Ryazan caught fire after a drone attack, regional governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram on Wednesday, and six people were seeking medical help.

Lack of Details on Specific Facilities

He did not provide details about the facilities in the region, home to a number of large industrial complexes, including an oil refinery and a logistics hub.

Separate Incident in Taganrog

Separately, a woman was killed and a man injured after missile debris hit an apartment building in the southern Russian city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov, home to various industrial facilities and a grain terminal, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Drone Attack in Ukraine's Kherson

In Ukraine's Kherson, a man was killed and another three people injured in a Russian drone attack, local authorities said in Telegram.

Verification and Official Statements

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone strike on July 29 triggered fires at industrial sites in Ryazan, though specifics on the facilities were not disclosed by Governor Malkov.
  • Ryazan hosts one of Russia’s largest refineries, with an annual capacity of around 17 million metric tons; it has previously been targeted and halted by drone strikes in May. (internazionale.it)
  • Earlier in 2026, Ukrainian drones severely disrupted oil refining in central Russia—Ryazan’s refinery fully halted operations on May 15, contributing to nearly a quarter of national refining capacity being offline. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fires at the industrial facilities in Ryazan?
The fires were caused by a drone attack, according to the regional governor.
How many people were affected by the Ryazan industrial fires?
Six people were reported to be seeking medical help following the fires.
What types of facilities are located in the affected Ryazan region?
The region hosts large industrial complexes, including an oil refinery and a logistics hub.
Was there any detailed information about the damaged facilities?
No detailed information about the specific facilities affected was provided by the governor.

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