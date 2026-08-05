Thomson Reuters Reports Higher Second-Quarter Revenue and Raises Forecast

Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth in Key Business Segments

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters reported a 9% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by its big three legal, corporates and tax and accounting businesses.

Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Details

Thomson Reuters said its second-quarter revenue rose to $1.95 billion, edging past estimates of about $1.9 billion. It said earnings per share excluding items rose to 99 cents per share. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share of 96 cents.

Updated Full-Year Revenue Forecast

The Toronto-based content and technology company said it had raised its full-year organic revenue forecast to around 8%, from a previous range of 7.5% to 8%.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)