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Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Thomson Reuters Reports Higher Second-Quarter Revenue and Raises Forecast

Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth in Key Business Segments

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters reported a 9% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, boosted by its big three legal, corporates and tax and accounting businesses. 

Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Details

Thomson Reuters said its second-quarter revenue rose to $1.95 billion, edging past estimates of about $1.9 billion. It said earnings per share excluding items rose to 99 cents per share. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share of 96 cents.

Updated Full-Year Revenue Forecast

The Toronto-based content and technology company said it had raised its full-year organic revenue forecast to around 8%, from a previous range of 7.5% to 8%.  

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue beat: Q2 revenue rose 9 % to $1.95 billion, above ~$1.90 billion estimate.
  • Earnings upside: Adjusted EPS at $0.99 beat the ~$0.96 consensus.
  • Outlook raised: Full‑year organic revenue forecast lifted to about 8 %, up from 7.5‑8 %.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Thomson Reuters' second-quarter revenue increase?
Thomson Reuters' second-quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.95 billion.
What was Thomson Reuters' earnings per share for the second quarter?
Earnings per share excluding items rose to 99 cents, surpassing the forecast of 96 cents.
Which segments boosted Thomson Reuters' revenue growth?
The legal, corporates, and tax and accounting businesses contributed to the revenue growth.

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