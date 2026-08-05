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Chanel's first-half sales outperform rivals, Bloomberg reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chanel's first-half sales outperform rivals, Bloomberg reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Chanel's First-Half 2026 Sales Surpass Industry Rivals with Double-Digit Growth

Chanel's 2026 Financial Performance and Market Comparison

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Creative Direction

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chanel's comparable revenue jumped about 16% in the first half of 2026, outpacing rivals, thanks to creative director Matthieu Blazy's new collections, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the French luxury group's performance.

Blazy's first collections, which landed in stores in March, have helped the privately-owned Parisian fashion house buck an industry-wide slowdown reflected in quarterly results of its listed peers LVMH and Hermes, whose modest sales growth failed to convince investors.

Division and Regional Sales Breakdown

Fashion Division Performance

• H1 sales at Chanel's fashion division, which accounts for about 60% of total revenue, grew in line with group sales, Bloomberg News said.

Watches and Fine Jewellery Unit

• Sales growth was stronger in its watches and fine jewellery unit, reaching 35%

Regional Sales Highlights

Global Growth

• All regions recorded growth during the period, including China and the Middle East

U.S. Market Performance

• U.S. sales were up more than 25%

Company Statements and Historical Context

Official Comments and Reporting Practices

• Chanel declined to comment on the results when contacted by Reuters

Annual Revenue Overview

• The company, which officially only reports annual figures, said in May its 2025 revenue had grown 2% to $19.3 billion after a drop in 2024

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Comparable revenue jumped ~16% in H1 2026, driven by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collections, Bloomberg reports (marketscreener.com)
  • Fashion division growth matched overall group; watches and fine jewellery surged ~35%; U.S. sales up over 25%, and all regions including China and Middle East recorded gains (marketscreener.com)
  • Chanel’s 2025 full‑year revenue grew ~2% to $19.3 billion with operating profit up ~5%, as the brand rebounded ahead of Blazy‑era momentum (vogue.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Chanel’s comparable revenue grow in the first half of 2026?
Chanel's comparable revenue grew about 16% in the first half of 2026.
What contributed to Chanel’s strong sales performance?
New collections by creative director Matthieu Blazy helped drive strong sales.
How did Chanel's performance compare to LVMH and Hermes in 2026?
Chanel outperformed LVMH and Hermes, whose modest sales growth failed to convince investors.
Which Chanel divisions and regions experienced the most growth?
The watches and fine jewellery unit grew 35%, U.S. sales were up over 25%, and all regions, including China and the Middle East, recorded growth.
Does Chanel officially report half-year financial results?
No, Chanel only reports annual figures and declined to comment on half-year results.

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