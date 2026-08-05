Chanel's First-Half 2026 Sales Surpass Industry Rivals with Double-Digit Growth

Chanel's 2026 Financial Performance and Market Comparison

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Creative Direction

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chanel's comparable revenue jumped about 16% in the first half of 2026, outpacing rivals, thanks to creative director Matthieu Blazy's new collections, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the French luxury group's performance.

Blazy's first collections, which landed in stores in March, have helped the privately-owned Parisian fashion house buck an industry-wide slowdown reflected in quarterly results of its listed peers LVMH and Hermes, whose modest sales growth failed to convince investors.

Division and Regional Sales Breakdown

Fashion Division Performance

• H1 sales at Chanel's fashion division, which accounts for about 60% of total revenue, grew in line with group sales, Bloomberg News said.

Watches and Fine Jewellery Unit

• Sales growth was stronger in its watches and fine jewellery unit, reaching 35%

Regional Sales Highlights

Global Growth

• All regions recorded growth during the period, including China and the Middle East

U.S. Market Performance

• U.S. sales were up more than 25%

Company Statements and Historical Context

Official Comments and Reporting Practices

• Chanel declined to comment on the results when contacted by Reuters

Annual Revenue Overview

• The company, which officially only reports annual figures, said in May its 2025 revenue had grown 2% to $19.3 billion after a drop in 2024

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Izabela Niemiec)