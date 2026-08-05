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Michael Kors parent Capri lowers annual revenue forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Michael Kors parent Capri lowers annual revenue forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Capri Holdings Reduces 2027 Revenue Outlook Amid Michael Kors Demand Slowdown

Capri Holdings Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast

Impact of Weak Demand for Michael Kors

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings cut its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for Michael Kors' leather handbags and accessories amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Revised Fiscal Year 2027 Revenue Expectations

The company now expects fiscal year 2027 total revenue of $3.4 billion, compared with its prior forecast of about $3.53 billion. 

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The lowered guidance marks a downward revision of roughly $125 million, reflecting continued softness in discretionary luxury spending (sec.gov).
  • Previously, Capri had projected low single‑digit revenue growth for FY 2027; the new estimate of $3.4 billion suggests a more cautious outlook amid sluggish demand particularly in its Michael Kors segment (capriholdings.com).
  • The revision follows ongoing efforts to revive the Michael Kors brand through full‑price strategies and reduced promotions, though results remain under pressure from inflation and weakening consumer confidence (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Capri Holdings' previous revenue target?
Capri Holdings previously forecasted a revenue target of about $3.53 billion for fiscal year 2027.
Which Capri Holdings brand is experiencing lower demand?
Michael Kors is seeing weaker demand for its leather handbags and accessories.

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