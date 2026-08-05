Capri Holdings Reduces 2027 Revenue Outlook Amid Michael Kors Demand Slowdown
Capri Holdings Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast
Impact of Weak Demand for Michael Kors
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings cut its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand for Michael Kors' leather handbags and accessories amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
Revised Fiscal Year 2027 Revenue Expectations
The company now expects fiscal year 2027 total revenue of $3.4 billion, compared with its prior forecast of about $3.53 billion.
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru)