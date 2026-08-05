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KNDS Chairman says there are no discussions about complete nationalisation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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KNDS Chairman says there are no discussions about complete nationalisation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defence IPO

KNDS chairman denies discussions over tank maker's full nationalisation

KNDS Nationalisation Rumours and IPO Plans

Denial of Nationalisation Discussions

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - KNDS Chairman Tom Enders denied on Wednesday a media report that there had been discussions over the complete nationalisation of the Franco-German tank maker, saying plans for a stock market listing, which are currently on hold, would still be pursued.

"There are no discussions regarding full nationalisation of KNDS, and there is absolutely no reason for it," Enders told Reuters in a written statement, adding that an IPO remains the company's immediate priority.

Media Reports and Government Considerations

Newspaper Handelsblatt cited German government sources on Tuesday as saying that Germany was considering the option of taking KNDS under full state control jointly with France.

KNDS Financial Situation and Operational Challenges

"KNDS's financial situation is extremely sound with a massive order backlog. Working through KNDS's backlog as quickly as possible is the operational challenge for the coming years. Government control can't contribute to that," Enders said.

Ownership Uncertainty and IPO Details

The defence contractor's future ownership became uncertain in early July when plans for an IPO were put on hold.

The planned listing, announced in June, would be among the European defence sector's largest IPOs in recent years with KNDS's key German family owners and the French state, which both hold 50% of shares, each selling 10% to investors.

Stake Sale Plans

Under the plan, the families had also intended to sell their remaining 40% stake to the German state.

Franco-German Governance and Ongoing Discussions

Earlier on Wednesday, the French finance ministry told Reuters that a June 22 agreement on KNDS's governance, ensuring equal participation by France and Germany, remained fully in place.

Any discussions between KNDS's family owners and the German state were "proceeding independently", it added.

(Reporting by Alexander HuebnerWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • KNDS firmly opposes full nationalisation despite earlier speculation.
  • The company’s financial health is strong, backed by a substantial order backlog.
  • IPO remains on the agenda, though delayed pending market conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is KNDS planning to undergo complete nationalisation?
No, KNDS Chairman Tom Enders stated there are no discussions about full nationalisation.
What is KNDS's current financial situation?
KNDS has an extremely sound financial situation with a massive order backlog.
What is the immediate priority for KNDS?
The immediate priority for KNDS remains pursuing an initial public offering (IPO).
Why was the KNDS IPO put on hold?
Plans for an initial public offering were put on hold, leading to uncertainty about KNDS's future ownership.
Who currently owns KNDS?
KNDS is jointly owned, with the family owners and the French state each holding 50% of the shares.

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