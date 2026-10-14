Higher sales can place a profitable business under financial pressure. A company may need to purchase stock, pay employees and fulfil orders before receiving money from customers. If those commitments rise faster than available cash, growth can create a funding requirement even while the income stat…

Higher sales can place a profitable business under financial pressure. A company may need to purchase stock, pay employees and fulfil orders before receiving money from customers. If those commitments rise faster than available cash, growth can create a funding requirement even while the income statement improves.

The issue is timing. Revenue, expenses and cash movements do not always occur together. Businesses need to understand how their commercial model converts sales into money available for the next payment. That requires attention to customer terms, inventory and suppliers as well as margins.

For managers and financial readers, working capital offers a way to examine that relationship. The term is commonly defined as current assets less current liabilities, although operational analysis often focuses more narrowly on receivables, inventories and payables. This article considers the cash demands of growth, the limits of common measures and the choices businesses face when deciding how to finance expansion.

Profit and cash answer different questions

Profit measures performance using the applicable accounting framework. Cash measures the money received and paid. A profitable sale can therefore create a receivable before it creates cash. Equally, a payment for equipment can reduce cash immediately while its accounting cost is recognised over time through depreciation.

The IFRS Foundation's explanation of IFRS 15 ties revenue recognition to the transfer of promised goods or services and satisfaction of performance obligations. Receiving payment is not a universal condition for recognising revenue. The relevant treatment depends on the contract and the requirements of the standard.

This distinction is particularly visible during expansion. A firm can deliver more goods on credit, recognise revenue and report a larger receivables balance. It has earned an accounting return but must still collect the money. Forecasting that collection is a separate task from calculating the margin on the order.

The cash flow statement adds essential context

The IAS 7 overview explains the distinction between operating, investing and financing cash flows. Separating these activities helps readers understand why a cash balance changed. New borrowing can improve the balance without showing that customers are paying more promptly.

A business may generate operating cash while spending heavily on expansion. Another may fund ordinary trading through additional debt. Neither pattern should be interpreted from the closing balance alone. The source of cash and the obligations attached to it matter for an assessment of financial resilience.

Historical statements still have limits. They show what happened over a reporting period, while treasury teams need to know what will happen before the next payroll or supplier payment. Published cash flow information and an internal forecast serve related but different purposes. Strong historical performance does not eliminate the need to examine upcoming commitments.

Growth can increase the amount tied up in trading

Imagine a hypothetical wholesaler that pays suppliers before collecting from customers. If orders increase, it may need more inventory and larger receivables. Maintaining the same collection and payment practices can still require additional cash because the trading activity has become larger.

This is why a stable margin does not settle the funding question. Managers need to estimate the additional money committed to purchases and customer credit. Some business models receive payment in advance and behave differently. The direction of the effect depends on the commercial terms and the sequence of transactions.

The distinction also affects growth planning. A new contract can look attractive at the quoted margin while requiring deposits, specialised stock or a long acceptance period. Finance should participate before terms are agreed so that the company understands both the expected return and the time during which its cash will be committed.

Collection starts before an invoice becomes overdue

Late payment is only one reason cash arrives slowly. An invoice may be issued late, sent to the wrong contact or rejected because required information is missing. Customers may also dispute delivery or wait for internal acceptance. A receivable can therefore remain outstanding because of an operational problem rather than an unwillingness to pay.

The practical response depends on the cause. Repeated reminders will not resolve a missing purchase order. A price dispute may require sales involvement, while a delivery dispute may require operations. Treating every delay as a collections task can leave the underlying process unchanged.

Reporting should distinguish invoices that are contractually due from amounts delayed by unresolved conditions. It should also identify concentration. A business with a few large customers may face substantial liquidity exposure even when its average collection period looks reasonable. The timing of one significant payment can matter more than a small improvement across many minor invoices.

Inventory needs a commercial explanation

Stock ties up resources before the sale produces cash. Some inventory supports service reliability, while some reflects weak forecasting or products that no longer sell. Reducing every inventory line in the same proportion can therefore create shortages without addressing the slowest-moving items.

IAS 2 requires inventories to be measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. That accounting requirement helps address recoverability, but it does not establish how quickly stock will become cash. An item can remain saleable while occupying warehouse space and absorbing funding for a long period.

Management needs to connect purchasing decisions to expected demand and lead times. Specialised parts may justify a longer holding period than readily available goods. Perishable or rapidly changing products may carry different risks. The objective is an appropriate stock position for the business model, with clear visibility over items whose economic value or expected sale is weakening.

Supplier terms affect the whole relationship

Paying later can improve a buyer's short-term cash position, but the effect depends on the agreement and the supplier's response. A supplier may increase prices, reduce flexibility or become less able to deliver reliably. Extending payment terms without considering those consequences can move financial pressure along the supply chain.

Businesses should distinguish a negotiated change in terms from simply paying after the due date. The latter can create contractual and relationship risks. Legal requirements vary by jurisdiction, and this article does not prescribe a payment policy. The commercial question is whether the arrangement remains workable for both parties.

Early-payment discounts require their own analysis. A lower purchase price may be attractive, yet taking the discount uses cash sooner. The company needs to compare the value of the discount with its funding cost and available liquidity. A purchasing target that rewards price savings alone may overlook the cash commitment required to obtain them.

The cash conversion cycle is useful but incomplete

The cash conversion cycle combines the time inventory is held and customer payments are collected, then subtracts the time taken to pay suppliers. It provides a simplified view of the trading gap. The measure is most informative when its definitions remain consistent and the business model suits the comparison.

For an illustrative company with 45 inventory days, 50 receivable days and 35 payable days, the resulting cycle is 60 days. Those numbers are hypothetical, not an industry benchmark. They describe a timing measure rather than the exact cash required, which also depends on transaction values, margins and the pattern of payments.

Comparisons can mislead when firms differ in seasonality or sales mix. Receivable days are often calculated against sales, while inventory and payable days commonly use cost of sales or another relevant cost base. A service business without physical stock needs different emphasis. Managers should inspect the underlying balances rather than rely on one headline ratio.

Short forecasts reveal pressure that averages conceal

A monthly report can show an adequate cash balance while overlooking a difficult week. Payroll, tax payments and several major invoices may fall close together. A forecast built around expected receipts and payments can make that concentration visible before the commitments become due.

Many businesses use a rolling short-term forecast, with a horizon chosen to fit their activities. A 13-week view is one possible approach rather than a universal requirement. Its usefulness depends on the quality of the expected dates and whether teams update the assumptions when circumstances change.

The forecast should distinguish confirmed receipts from estimates. Sales prospects should not be treated as collected money, and overdue invoices need a realistic view of likely payment. Comparing forecasts with actual outcomes can reveal recurring optimism in collection dates or missing expenditures. That learning improves the next forecast and the decisions based on it.

Financing can bridge a gap without solving its cause

ACCA describes invoice finance as a way to address the interval between issuing an invoice and receiving customer payment. Other facilities can support seasonal or longer-term needs. Availability, pricing and suitability vary with the business and the agreement.

Funding may be appropriate when a healthy operation needs cash to support growth. It is less reassuring if repeated borrowing compensates for persistent losses, disputed invoices or stock that fails to sell. Management needs to understand whether the requirement is temporary, recurring or evidence of a weaker commercial model.

Facility details matter as much as the stated limit. Eligibility rules, security, covenants and cancellation provisions can affect the amount actually available. A business should avoid assuming that an advertised or approved limit is equivalent to cash it can draw under every scenario. Professional advice may be needed to assess a specific agreement.

Supplier finance requires transparent interpretation

Supplier finance arrangements can change the timing of payments between buyers, suppliers and finance providers. They may offer useful flexibility, but their effects on liabilities and liquidity need clear explanation. Readers need to understand how much the company depends on the arrangement and what would happen if it changed.

The IASB introduced additional disclosures through amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7. Its Investor Perspectives explanation states that the requirements apply for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The purpose includes helping investors assess the effects on liabilities, cash flows and liquidity risk.

The existence of an arrangement is not itself evidence of financial weakness. Equally, extended payment timing should not automatically be treated as an operating improvement. The assessment depends on terms, scale and dependence. A clear explanation allows readers to distinguish changes in trading performance from changes in financing structure.

Incentives shape the cash outcome

Working capital is affected by decisions across the company. Sales teams negotiate customer terms, procurement chooses order quantities and operations influences delivery acceptance. Finance can monitor the balances, but it cannot correct every cause without the participation of those departments.

Targets should reflect those connections. Rewarding revenue without considering collection can encourage terms that strain liquidity. Rewarding low purchase prices can encourage excessive bulk orders. These are possible incentive effects rather than inevitable outcomes. Businesses can examine whether their own targets support a workable balance between commercial growth and cash needs.

A shared review of significant orders and overdue items can make responsibility clearer. The discussion should identify what changed, who can resolve it and how it affects the forecast. That is more useful than assigning a general instruction to improve working capital without explaining the operational decisions behind the numbers.

Questions businesses are asking

Can a profitable company run short of cash

Yes. Receipts may arrive after costs are paid, and expansion can increase money committed to inventory and receivables. Capital spending and debt payments can create further demands. Profitability and liquidity should therefore be assessed together using the relevant statements and forecasts.

Is a shorter cash conversion cycle always preferable

It may reduce the trading funding requirement, but the underlying decisions matter. Cutting essential stock or weakening supplier relationships can damage the business. A sustainable improvement preserves the service and commercial conditions needed to generate future revenue.

What should managers examine before accepting a large order

They should assess expected margin alongside deposits, purchasing commitments, delivery conditions and collection timing. The order's funding requirement needs to fit available resources. A strong sales opportunity may need different terms or additional finance before it becomes operationally manageable.

Growth becomes more sustainable when its cash demands are understood before commitments are made. Working capital analysis gives businesses a clearer view of those demands, but the numbers need an operational explanation. Better collection processes, appropriate stock and transparent funding arrangements can help management judge how much expansion the company can support without confusing higher sales with immediately available cash.

This article provides general business information and does not constitute accounting, legal or investment advice.

References

1. IFRS Foundation. IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Source.

2. IFRS Foundation. IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows. Source.

3. IFRS Foundation. IAS 2 Inventories. Source.

4. ACCA. The right finance for your business Need and use. Source.

5. IFRS Foundation. Investor Perspectives Supplier finance new disclosure requirements to aid investors. May 2023. Source.

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