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ASML CFO says US Match Act limiting DUV sales to China would be counterproductive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML CFO says US Match Act limiting DUV sales to China would be counterproductive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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ASML CFO Argues Against US Match Act Restricting DUV Lithography Sales to China

ASML's Response to Proposed US Legislation

By Toby Sterling

Background on the Match Act and DUV Lithography

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of top computer chip equipment manufacturer ASML said on Wednesday the company opposes a proposal by US Congress to limit the company's sales of DUV lithography equipment to China as a bad idea.

Potential Impact on China’s Technological Development

On a call with reporters after the company's third-quarter earnings, CFO Roger Dassen said that if the Match Act is passed after US midterm elections, it would accelerate China's domestic development of rival technology.

ASML’s Optimism for a Sensible Outcome

He added he was "optimistic that common sense will prevail".

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • MATCH Act would statutorily bar ASML from selling and servicing DUV lithography systems in China—tools that still represent around 20% of ASML’s net sales, including in 2026. (tomshardware.com)
  • China accounted for about 70% of ASML’s DUV immersion lithography unit sales by volume in 2024, making it a critical segment for the company. (chinaselectcommittee.house.gov)
  • ASML’s CFO cautions that restricting DUV transfers could backfire by spurring China to accelerate its own development of rival technologies—thus undermining long‑term export‑control objectives. (foreign.senate.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US Match Act regarding ASML?
The Match Act is a proposal by US Congress to limit ASML's sales of DUV lithography equipment to China.
Why does ASML oppose the US Match Act?
ASML's CFO says limiting DUV sales to China would accelerate China's domestic development of rival chip technology.
What did ASML's CFO say about the outcome of the Match Act?
ASML's CFO expressed optimism that common sense will prevail and the act will not be passed.
When did ASML's CFO make this statement?
ASML's CFO made the statement on a call with reporters after the company's third-quarter earnings.

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