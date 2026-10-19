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Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Albert Heijn online deliveries to stay offline until at least Thursday after cyber incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Albert Heijn Extends Online Delivery Suspension Amid Cybersecurity Incident

Impact and Ongoing Response to the Cybersecurity Incident

Extent of the Outage

AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize's Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, will not resume online deliveries before Thursday at the earliest, according to a message in its app on Monday, extending to at least 11 days an outage caused by what the company has called a "cybersecurity incident".

Services Affected

• Websites and delivery services of the company's Dutch and US chains remained offline on Monday, a week after the incident prompted it to shut down some of its own IT systems

US and Belgian Operations

• Collectively, the US brands, which include Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Hannaford and Food Lion, form one of the largest food retailers in the United States

• Deliveries at the Belgian Delhaize chain were resumed over the weekend

Company Response

• Ahold said on Friday it was working on a "controlled relaunch" of several systems

• The company has so far declined to share details of the incident, saying investigations are ongoing

• It has said there was no evidence that any customer data had been stolen

Operational Impact

• Physical stores of several chains have remained open, but have struggled with supplies as distribution channels were also affected

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The cyber incident began on Sunday, October 11, leading to shut‑down of online ordering, apps, websites, and logistics systems across Albert Heijn, other Dutch brands and several U.S. chains as a precautionary measure. (nieuws.ah.nl)
  • Physical stores remain open, supply is improving as distribution centers restart, and shelves are being restocked, though product availability varies by category and location. (nltimes.nl)
  • Albert Heijn’s message on October 18 confirmed all online orders up to Thursday, October 22 are cancelled, new orders remain unavailable, and deliveries will only resume gradually from Friday, October 23. (nieuws.ah.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Albert Heijn's online deliveries suspended?
Online deliveries are suspended due to a cybersecurity incident affecting Ahold Delhaize's IT systems.
When will Albert Heijn's online deliveries resume?
Deliveries are not expected to resume before Thursday, at the earliest.
Were physical Albert Heijn stores affected by the incident?
Physical stores remained open but faced supply challenges due to affected distribution channels.
Was customer data compromised in the cybersecurity incident?
Ahold Delhaize has stated there is no evidence that customer data was stolen.
Which regions besides the Netherlands were affected by the outage?
Some of Ahold Delhaize's US brands and Belgian Delhaize chain also experienced disruptions.

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