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Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 24.4% year on year in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Tesla's China-Made EV Sales Jump 24.4% in June Amid European Export Boost

Strong Sales Performance and Export Growth

Continued Growth in China-Made EV Deliveries

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose for an eighth month in June, supported by an extended recovery in the U.S. automaker's European sales.

Model 3 and Model Y Drive Sales Surge

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in its Shanghai plant, which is also an export hub for Europe, grew 24.4% from a year earlier to 89,091 units, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Thursday. The increase followed a 39.4% gain in May.

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Ju-min Park; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s China‑made EV deliveries reached 89,091 in June, up 24.4% from June 2025, supported by European export recovery.
  • The June gain follows May’s 39.4% year‑on‑year surge to 85,982 units—the strongest monthly total of 2026 so far (investing.com).
  • China’s EV market is booming, with NEVs accounting for over two‑thirds of new car sales in early June, bolstering Tesla’s export‑driven momentum (easternherald.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's China-made EV sales increase in June?
Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales increased by 24.4% year on year in June.
Which Tesla models are included in the China-made sales figures?
The sales figures include deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
What contributed to the increase in Tesla's China-made EV sales?
The sales increase was supported by an extended recovery in European sales, with Shanghai serving as an export hub.
How many China-made Tesla EVs were delivered in June?
89,091 units of China-made Tesla vehicles were delivered in June.
How did Tesla's May year-on-year sales growth compare to June?
Tesla's China-made EV sales rose 39.4% year on year in May, higher than June's 24.4% increase.

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