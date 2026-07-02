Tesla's China-Made EV Sales Jump 24.4% in June Amid European Export Boost
Strong Sales Performance and Export Growth
Continued Growth in China-Made EV Deliveries
BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose for an eighth month in June, supported by an extended recovery in the U.S. automaker's European sales.
Model 3 and Model Y Drive Sales Surge
Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in its Shanghai plant, which is also an export hub for Europe, grew 24.4% from a year earlier to 89,091 units, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Thursday. The increase followed a 39.4% gain in May.
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Ju-min Park; editing by Barbara Lewis)