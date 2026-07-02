FTSE 100 Gains as Healthcare and Beverage Stocks Lead Before US Payrolls Data

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbs, supported by defensive healthcare and beverage stocks, as investors awaited U.S. payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,532.93 points by 1153 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%.

Sector Performance

Healthcare Stocks

• The healthcare sub-index rose 1.4%, boosted by AstraZeneca, which gained 1.4% after striking a deal worth up to $1.77 billion with China's CSPC Pharmaceutical Group to develop kidney disease treatments.

Consumer and Beverage Stocks

• Consumer-focused stocks including Tesco, Coca-Cola HBC, and J Sainsbury rose between 2.6% to 1.8% each.

Upcoming US Payrolls Data

Market Expectations

• The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with investors watching for signals on the health of the labor market and monetary policy path.

• Economists expected the Labor Department's closely watched employment report to keep a September interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on the table amid rising inflation from the U.S.-led war with Iran.

Geopolitical and Global Factors

US-Iran Relations and Oil Prices

• On the geopolitical front, Iran and the U.S. concluded a round of indirect talks in Doha on Wednesday without any clear breakthrough toward a lasting peace agreement, still oil prices slid as supply concerns around Strait of Hormuz eased. [O/R]

Individual Stock Movers

UK Retail and Energy Stocks

Currys

• Among individual UK stocks, British electricals retailer Currys fell 3.7% after it warned that a global memory-chip shortage could drive up prices for smartphones, laptops and other electronics later this year.

Genel Energy and Capricorn Energy

• Shares of Genel Energy rose 4.6% after the Kurdistan-focused oil and gas producer agreed to acquire Britain's Capricorn Energy in a $360 million all-cash deal.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)