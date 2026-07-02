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London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 rises on healthcare, beverages amid US jobs watch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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FTSE 100 Gains as Healthcare and Beverage Stocks Lead Before US Payrolls Data

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbs, supported by defensive healthcare and beverage stocks, as investors awaited U.S. payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,532.93 points by 1153 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%.

Sector Performance

Healthcare Stocks

• The healthcare sub-index rose 1.4%, boosted by AstraZeneca, which gained 1.4% after striking a deal worth up to $1.77 billion with China's CSPC Pharmaceutical Group to develop kidney disease treatments.

Consumer and Beverage Stocks

• Consumer-focused stocks including Tesco, Coca-Cola HBC, and J Sainsbury rose between 2.6% to 1.8% each.

Upcoming US Payrolls Data

Market Expectations

• The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with investors watching for signals on the health of the labor market and monetary policy path.

• Economists expected the Labor Department's closely watched employment report to keep a September interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on the table amid rising inflation from the U.S.-led war with Iran.

Geopolitical and Global Factors

US-Iran Relations and Oil Prices

• On the geopolitical front, Iran and the U.S. concluded a round of indirect talks in Doha on Wednesday without any clear breakthrough toward a lasting peace agreement, still oil prices slid as supply concerns around Strait of Hormuz eased. [O/R]

Individual Stock Movers

UK Retail and Energy Stocks

Currys

• Among individual UK stocks, British electricals retailer Currys fell 3.7% after it warned that a global memory-chip shortage could drive up prices for smartphones, laptops and other electronics later this year.

Genel Energy and Capricorn Energy

• Shares of Genel Energy rose 4.6% after the Kurdistan-focused oil and gas producer agreed to acquire Britain's Capricorn Energy in a $360 million all-cash deal.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Healthcare led gains: AstraZeneca jumped 1.4% after signing a deal worth up to $1.77 billion with CSPC to develop kidney disease treatments. (kfgo.com)
  • Consumer staples boosted the market: Tesco, Coca‑Cola HBC and J Sainsbury advanced between 1.8% and 2.6%, underscoring defensive rotation ahead of U.S. jobs data.
  • Genel’s $360 million cash offer for Capricorn Energy lifted its shares toward a decade high, adding M&A momentum to FTSE‑listed energy names. (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the FTSE 100 higher?
The FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, led by gains in healthcare and beverage stocks, notably AstraZeneca and Coca-Cola HBC.
Why are investors watching US jobs data?
Investors are looking at US payrolls for insight into the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate moves.
How did individual UK companies perform?
AstraZeneca gained 1.4%, Currys dropped 3.7% on chip shortage concerns, and Genel Energy rose 4.6% after an acquisition deal.
Which stocks contributed most to FTSE 100 gains?
Healthcare and consumer stocks like AstraZeneca, Tesco, Coca-Cola HBC, and J Sainsbury contributed to the index's rise.

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