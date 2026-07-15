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Asian stocks gain on drop in US inflation rate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks gain on drop in US inflation rate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Asian Markets Rally on Lower US Inflation and Eased Interest Rate Fears

Market Reactions to US Inflation Data and Global Events

Asian Markets Surge Following US Inflation Report

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian markets were higher on Wednesday after a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, while oil took a breather as the U.S. scrapped a plan to levy shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Stellar earnings at Wall Street banks also had investors cheering, though a 25% drop in IBM's share price, after the technology company's revenue forecast missed analyst expectations, showed how stretched and skittish the market's rally in AI-related stocks has become.

South Korea's chipmaker-heavy KOSPI surged 6% in early trade and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7%.

Currency and Bond Market Movements

In currencies, the U.S. dollar dropped except against the stubbornly weak yen. Meanwhile, short-end bonds rallied, taking two-year Treasury yields down 11 basis points to 4.19% from Tuesday's 17-month high of nearly 4.3%.

US Inflation Figures and Market Sentiment

The U.S. headline consumer price index fell 0.4% in June, its first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, while annualised core inflation of 2.6% compared with expectations for 2.8%.

"For market bulls this is even better than Goldilocks could have imagined," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a client note.

"Inflation (is) lower with positive earnings growth. This print should remove any fears over a July rate hike and may assuage fears on September, too. This sets up the market to move higher and to broaden as it does so."

Market pricing for the chance of a U.S. interest rate hike in July halved to 16%.

Impact on Major Currencies and Commodities

The euro steadied above $1.14 and the Australian dollar was hanging on to a 0.8% gain and testing $0.70.

Brent crude futures steadied around $85.50 a barrel, having gained more than 12% this week on a flare-up in Middle East fighting.

Geopolitical Developments and Corporate Earnings

US-Iran Tensions and Oil Prices

U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday and threatened to attack power plants and bridges next week unless Iran resumes negotiations to end their conflict, though he scrapped a plan for a 20% fee on shipping through Hormuz.

Wall Street and Global Earnings in Focus

Overnight the Nasdaq rose 0.9% and the S&P 500 climbed 0.4%. U.S. futures were slightly higher on Wednesday.

Chinese gross domestic product, industrial production and retail sales data will be in focus during Asian trade ahead of earnings for Europe's most valuable company, ASML, the world's biggest supplier of equipment used to make AI chips.

In the U.S., BNY, Johnson & Johnson and Blackrock report earnings before the morning bell and United Airlines after market close.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. CPI fell 0.4% in June—the largest monthly drop since April 2020—bringing annual inflation to 3.5%, softening pressure on the Fed citeturn0search1turn0news13.
  • Markets cheered the inflation relief: MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan +1.7%, South Korea’s KOSPI surged ~6%, Nikkei +0.4%, and U.S. two‑year Treasury yields fell ~11 bps citeturn0news15turn0search2turn0news12turn0search3turn0search22.
  • IBM shares plunged over 25% after a disappointing Q2 revenue forecast, highlighting the fragility in AI‑related market rally despite broader optimism citeturn0news14turn0search8.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks gain on July 15?
Asian stocks increased after a surprise slowdown in US inflation scaled back expectations for further interest rate hikes.
How did the US inflation data affect market expectations?
The data showed a 0.4% monthly decline in the US CPI, reducing the likelihood of immediate interest rate hikes.
What impact did US policy changes have on oil prices?
Oil prices steadied after the US scrapped plans for a 20% shipping fee through the Strait of Hormuz, despite ongoing tensions.
How did currency markets react to the US inflation report?
The US dollar dropped against most currencies except the yen, while the euro and Australian dollar both strengthened.
Which Asian stock indices saw notable gains?
South Korea's KOSPI surged 6% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4%, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index climbed 1.7%.

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