Heat Wave in Germany Causes Over 5,000 Deaths, RKI Finds
Impact of Extreme Heat on Mortality in Germany
Overview of the 2024 Heat Wave
BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - An estimated 5,120 people in Germany died due to heat between mid-April and late June this year, with mortality rising sharply once average weekly temperatures passed 20 degrees Celsius, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.
Temperature Thresholds and Health Risks
Correlation Between Temperature and Deaths
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Linda Pasquini)