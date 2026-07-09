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Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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headlines Health Germany Climate Europe

Heat Wave in Germany Causes Over 5,000 Deaths, RKI Finds

Impact of Extreme Heat on Mortality in Germany

Overview of the 2024 Heat Wave

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - An estimated 5,120 people in Germany died due to heat between mid-April and late June this year, with mortality rising sharply once average weekly temperatures passed 20 degrees Celsius, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

Temperature Thresholds and Health Risks

Correlation Between Temperature and Deaths

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • An RKI report estimates 5,120 excess deaths in Germany from heat between mid‑April and late June 2026, with rates climbing when weekly averages passed 20 °C (zeit.de).
  • Germany experienced record temperatures—including a new national high of approximately 41.3 °C near Saarbrücken—during the same period, exacerbating heat‑related risks (theprint.in).
  • Such extreme temperatures are increasingly attributed to human‑induced climate change, accelerating both the frequency and severity of deadly heat waves in Europe (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many deaths in Germany were linked to the recent heat wave?
An estimated 5,120 people died in Germany due to the heat between mid-April and late June this year.
What temperature level caused mortality rates to rise sharply?
Mortality rates rose sharply in Germany once average weekly temperatures surpassed 20 degrees Celsius.
Which organization reported the heat-related deaths?
The Robert Koch Institute reported the estimated number of heat-related deaths in Germany.
During which period did the heat-related deaths occur in Germany?
The deaths occurred between mid-April and late June this year.

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