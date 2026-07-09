Greek Firefighters Battle Blaze at Business Site Near Athens, Multiple Injured

Major Fire Incident Near Athens: Details and Response

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Impact

ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) - Greek firefighters on Thursday were battling a fire which broke out at a business premises some 15 km (9 miles) northwest of Athens, seriously wounding at least two people, the fire brigade said.

Firefighting Efforts and Resources Deployed

About 75 firefighters assisted by 20 engines, vehicles and a helicopter had been deployed at the site, tackling the blaze which broke out early in the morning, sending a plume of black smoke into the sky.

Rescue Operations and Injuries

One severely injured man has been rescued, the fire brigade said. Earlier, another man who suffered serious burns was taken to hospital.

Additional Casualties and Public Safety Measures

Public broadcaster ERT said that four more people were being treated for injuries.

Authorities' Warnings and Site Conditions

Authorities have urged people to vacate the area. The fire brigade said a fuel truck was inside the business premises, but one fire brigade official said it was most likely empty.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)