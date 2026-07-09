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Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Greek Firefighters Battle Blaze at Business Site Near Athens, Multiple Injured

Major Fire Incident Near Athens: Details and Response

Fire Outbreak and Immediate Impact

ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) - Greek firefighters on Thursday were battling a fire which broke out at a business premises some 15 km (9 miles) northwest of Athens, seriously wounding at least two people, the fire brigade said. 

Firefighting Efforts and Resources Deployed

About 75 firefighters assisted by 20 engines, vehicles and a helicopter had been deployed at the site, tackling the blaze which broke out early in the morning, sending a plume of black smoke into the sky. 

Rescue Operations and Injuries

One severely injured man has been rescued, the fire brigade said. Earlier, another man who suffered serious burns was taken to hospital.

Additional Casualties and Public Safety Measures

Public broadcaster ERT said that four more people were being treated for injuries. 

Authorities' Warnings and Site Conditions

Authorities have urged people to vacate the area. The fire brigade said a fuel truck was inside the business premises, but one fire brigade official said it was most likely empty.  

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • At least two men were seriously injured—one rescued from the blaze and another hospitalized with severe burns; four additional individuals are being treated (public broadcaster ERT).
  • Emergency response included about 75 firefighters, 20 fire engines/vehicles and aerial support via helicopter to tackle the early‑morning blaze.
  • A fuel truck was located inside the premises but was likely empty, reducing additional hazard risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the fire break out near Athens?
The fire broke out at a business premises about 15 km northwest of Athens.
How many people were injured in the Athens business fire?
At least two people were seriously injured and four more were treated for injuries.
How many firefighters responded to the blaze?
Around 75 firefighters, 20 engines and a helicopter responded to the fire.
Were people evacuated due to the fire?
Authorities urged people to vacate the area following the outbreak of the fire.
Was there a fuel truck at the business premises?
A fuel truck was at the site, but it was most likely empty, according to a fire brigade official.

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