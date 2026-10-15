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Switzerland's top court upholds Credit Suisse bonus cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Swiss Supreme Court Upholds Bonus Cuts for Credit Suisse Senior Management

Swiss Supreme Court Ruling on Credit Suisse Bonus Cuts

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court on Thursday said it had upheld cuts and cancellations of bonuses for the top three management levels of Credit Suisse following the Swiss bank's collapse, confirming the legality of the measure ordered by the finance ministry.

The Swiss Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling by the Federal Administrative Court, concluding that Swiss banking law provides sufficient legal basis for the bonus cuts.

Background: Credit Suisse Collapse and Takeover

• Credit Suisse was acquired by competitor UBS in a state-engineered emergency takeover in March 2023

Government Response and Bonus Cancellations

• The finance ministry subsequently ordered the full or partial cancellation of accrued and future bonuses for senior staff across the entire bank, a measure that affected around 1,000 people

Legal Challenge and Court Decisions

• Some of the affected Credit Suisse managers challenged the measure at the Federal Administrative Court, which ruled in 2025 the bonus cuts had been unlawful

• The Swiss government and UBS appealed, after which the Supreme Court upheld the bonus cuts in a ruling dated September 16

Supreme Court's Justification

• Bonuses should not be financed with public funds for business periods during which the need for state aid was created, the Supreme Court said in a statement

(Reporting by Ariane LuthiEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • The Swiss Supreme Court deemed the bonus cuts legal under Article 10a of the Banking Act, affirming they were permissible during a period of significant state aid (swissinfo.ch).
  • Approximately 1,000 Credit Suisse employees across the top three management levels were affected, with bonuses fully canceled for the executive board, halved for the next tier, and reduced by 25% for the third (bvger.ch).
  • The ruling overturns a May 2025 Federal Administrative Court decision that had deemed the cuts unlawful due to insufficient statutory basis; the Supreme Court found that preventing bonus payouts during periods requiring taxpayer support served a clear public interest (bvger.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Switzerland’s Supreme Court uphold Credit Suisse bonus cuts?
The court ruled that Swiss banking law provides a sufficient legal basis for the finance ministry’s order to cut or cancel bonuses following Credit Suisse’s collapse.
Who was affected by the Credit Suisse bonus cuts?
The bonus cuts affected the top three management levels of Credit Suisse, impacting around 1,000 senior staff members.
What triggered the cancellation of Credit Suisse bonuses?
The bonuses were cancelled after Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS in a state-engineered emergency takeover, and the Swiss finance ministry ordered the cuts.
Was there a previous ruling on the legality of the bonus cuts?
Yes, the Federal Administrative Court initially ruled the cuts unlawful, but the Supreme Court overturned this decision and upheld the finance ministry’s order.
Why did the Swiss government oppose financing bonuses with public funds?
The Supreme Court stated that bonuses should not be financed with public funds for periods in which the bank required state aid.

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