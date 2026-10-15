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Private equity firms exploring deals for International Paper’s European packaging business, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Private equity firms exploring deals for International Paper’s European packaging business, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Private Equity Firms Eye International Paper’s European Packaging Business

Private Equity Interest and Company Strategy

Potential Bidders and Valuation

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Lone Star and Atlas Holdings are exploring bids for International Paper's European packaging business, valued at less than $6 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Market Reaction

Shares of the company were up 3%.

Strategic Restructuring Plans

Spin-Off Announcement

International Paper had announced in January that it would split into two publicly traded companies by spinning off its European packaging business, aiming to streamline its operations and boost productivity across North America.

Company Response

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shania S Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Lone Star and Atlas Holdings are considering bids for International Paper’s EMEA packaging unit, valued at less than $6 billion (Financial Times via Reuters)
  • The EMEA packaging business is part of International Paper’s planned January 2026 spin‑off, intended to form a separately traded company focused on Europe, Middle East & Africa, expected to complete within 12–15 months (s202.q4cdn.com)
  • International Paper has already undertaken cost‑cutting measures in the EMEA segment—achieving over $200 million in run‑rate savings—and plans to retain a 20% stake in the EMEA spinoff for 12–18 months post‑transaction (packagingdive.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which firms are exploring bids for International Paper’s European packaging business?
Private equity firms Lone Star and Atlas Holdings are exploring bids for International Paper’s European packaging business.
What is the estimated value of International Paper’s European packaging unit?
The European packaging unit is valued at less than $6 billion.
Why is International Paper spinning off its European packaging business?
International Paper aims to streamline operations and increase productivity across North America by splitting into two companies and spinning off its European packaging business.
When did International Paper announce plans to spin off the European packaging business?
International Paper announced its plan to split into two publicly traded companies in January.
How did International Paper’s shares react to the news?
Shares of International Paper rose by 3% following the reports.

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