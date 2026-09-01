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Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Markets IPO Fast Fashion

Shein Opens Flat in Hong Kong Market Debut After Delays and Setbacks

Shein's Challenging Path to Hong Kong Listing

Market Debut Performance

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares in fast fashion giant Shein were set open flat in their Hong Kong market debut on Tuesday, hurt by numerous setbacks that have long delayed its listing and undermined the foundations of its business.

Global Business Pressures

Tariff and Duty Changes

Known globally for selling $5 tops and $10 dresses, Shein has been humbled by tariff and duty changes in the U.S. and Europe.

Valuation Drop and IPO Challenges

From Startup Darling to Lower Valuation

In 2022, it was one of the world's most valuable startups worth an estimated $100 billion but last week's IPO valued the company at about $26.5 billion. Shein also failed to list in New York and London, hampered by intense scrutiny of its business practices in the West and blocked by Chinese authorities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Summer Zhen in Hong Kong, Helen Reid in London and Casey Hall in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Shein's Hong Kong IPO raised approximately $1.7 billion, valuing the company at about $26.5 billion—roughly one-quarter of its 2022 private valuation and down from a $66 billion 2023 round (live.euronext.com).
  • The company reported a $99 million quarterly loss in Q1 2026, reversing a $395 million profit a year earlier, as U.S. tariff changes and accounting charges weighed on earnings (rte.ie).
  • Shein warned in its prospectus that rising trade barriers—including a €3 EU levy on low-value imports—as well as scrutiny from regulators in the U.S. and Europe, pose ongoing threats to its business model (qz.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shein's IPO value drop from $100 billion to $26.5 billion?
Shein's IPO value dropped due to business setbacks, regulatory delays, tariff changes in the U.S. and Europe, and scrutiny of its business practices.
Where did Shein make its market debut?
Shein made its market debut in Hong Kong after previous failed attempts to list in New York and London.
What challenges has Shein faced in recent years?
Shein faced tariff and duty changes, regulatory scrutiny in the West, and blocking by Chinese authorities.
How did Shein perform in its Hong Kong market debut?
Shares in Shein opened flat in their Hong Kong market debut, reflecting ongoing business challenges.

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