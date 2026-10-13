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Stellantis Q3 shipments fall 1%, weighed down by North America production halt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis Q3 shipments fall 1%, weighed down by North America production halt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Stellantis Q3 Shipments Fall 1% as N. America Faces Production Shutdown

Stellantis Third-Quarter Performance Overview

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis said on Tuesday its global third-quarter shipments fell 1% from a year ago to an estimated 1.3 million vehicles, hit by a summer production shutdown in North America.

New Vehicle Launches and Strategic Initiatives

Stellantis is launching six new vehicles and unveiling nine concept cars at the Paris Motor Show this week, after CEO Antonio Filosa announced a €60 billion ($67 billion) turnaround plan in May, after two years of declining market share and weak sales.

Regional Shipment Breakdown

North America

• In North America, vehicle shipments dropped 12% to 357,000 units, mainly due to the shutdown that affected Jeep models like the Grand Cherokee and Compass, each down by 25,000 units year-on-year

Europe

• Europe shipments rose 10% to 588,000 units, the only region improving on a yearly basis, fuelled by demand for EV models

Leapmotor Partnership

• The European figure includes around 44,000 vehicles from Chinese partner Leapmotor, which Stellantis distributes in the region

Middle East and Africa

• Shipments in the Middle East and Africa fell 21% to 75,000 due to lower volumes in Turkey and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, impacted by conflicts in the region

Upcoming Financial Reporting

• Stellantis is due to report its complete third-quarter results on October 28

($1 = 0.8945 euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Global shipments slipped 1% to ~1.3 million units in Q3 2026, down from Q3 2025.
  • North America shipments plunged 12% (~47,000 fewer units), mainly impacting Jeep Grand Cherokee and Compass models, partially offset by stronger Ram volumes.
  • Enlarged Europe saw 10% growth (~54,000 more units), boosted by BEV models across Stellantis and Leapmotor brands.
  • Middle East & Africa shipments fell 21%, led by weakness in Türkiye and GCC markets amid regional conflicts.
  • Stellantis continues executing its €60 billion FaSTLAne 2030 turnaround plan, unveiled in May, focusing on new models, partnerships, and cost efficiencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Stellantis Q3 shipments fall in 2024?
Stellantis Q3 shipments fell 1% due to a summer production shutdown in North America, impacting key Jeep models.
Which Stellantis region saw an increase in vehicle shipments?
Europe was the only region with a yearly increase in shipments, rising 10% to 588,000 units, largely due to demand for EV models.
How much did Stellantis shipments decline in North America?
Shipments in North America declined 12% to 357,000 units, mainly due to halted production affecting Jeep models.
What was the impact of Stellantis’ partnership with Leapmotor?
The European shipment figures include around 44,000 vehicles from Chinese partner Leapmotor distributed by Stellantis.
When will Stellantis report its full Q3 results?
Stellantis will publish its complete third-quarter financial results on October 28.

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