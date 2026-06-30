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Lower oil price eases pressure on ECB to act, Dolenc says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Lower Oil Prices Reduce Immediate Action Pressure for ECB, Dolenc Reports

ECB Policy Decisions Influenced by Energy Market Developments

Energy Prices and ECB's Breathing Space

SINTRA, Portugal, June 30 (Reuters) - An unexpectedly quick retreat in energy prices has given the European Central Bank breathing space and could allow it to wait for fresh economic projections in September before deciding its next move, Slovenian central bank governor Primoz Dolenc said.

The ECB raised interest rates in June to prevent an energy-driven inflation shock from spreading through the economy, and policymakers are now debating whether to follow up with another hike in July or September.

Recent Energy Market Trends

"The latest developments in the energy market are more benign than it was expected just a few weeks ago," Dolenc told Reuters on the sidelines of the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, on Tuesday.

"If this environment persists and energy prices stay around this level, then the pressure on us to act will ease and we could afford to wait until fresh projections in September to decide on the appropriate policy calibration," he added.

Data-Driven Decisions and Market Volatility

However, Dolenc said the ECB would base its decision on incoming data and cautioned that the outlook could still change before the July meeting given elevated market volatility.

ECB Projections and Oil Price Assumptions

The ECB's June 11 projections assumed oil prices would remain high for years, but current market pricing is already below even the bank's milder scenario for the rest of this year.

Inflation Risks and Policy Outlook

Second-Round Effects and Inflation Monitoring

One reason the ECB may be able to wait is that inflation data has yet to show clear evidence that higher energy costs are feeding through to the broader economy via second-round effects.

Such a broadening of price pressures remains a risk and requires close monitoring, Dolenc said.

Potential for Further Policy Tightening

A further retreat in energy costs could ease price pressures even more, but additional policy tightening further down the road is still on the cards, Dolenc said.

Scenarios for Future ECB Actions

"A scenario in which we do not need to tighten policy further could be possible if energy prices were to decline further, second-round effects failed to materialize, and some of the existing indirect effects of the recent energy shock gradually dissipated," Dolenc said.

"However, this is not my baseline scenario," he said. "The conflict has triggered an energy shock that remains unresolved, and therefore further price volatility should be expected."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy prices have retreated faster than anticipated, reducing inflationary pressures and allowing the ECB to consider waiting for updated projections in September before hiking again. (ebs.publicnow.com)
  • The ECB raised rates by 25 basis points to 2.25% in June amid persistent inflation, but officials—including Dolenc—warn that volatility remains and decisions will remain data-dependent. (apnews.com)
  • Baseline ECB projections assume energy prices will fall in line with futures; however, second‑round effects remain a risk, and further policy tightening cannot be ruled out. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How do lower oil prices affect the ECB's interest rate decisions?
Lower oil prices reduce inflation pressure, allowing the ECB more time before deciding on further interest rate hikes.
What did Slovenian central bank governor Dolenc say about ECB policy timing?
Dolenc said the ECB could wait for updated economic projections in September if energy prices remain stable.
Why did the ECB raise rates in June?
The ECB increased interest rates in June to prevent an energy-driven inflation shock from spreading through the economy.
What risks does Dolenc highlight regarding inflation?
Dolenc warns of possible second-round effects where higher energy costs could lead to broader price increases.
Is further ECB policy tightening possible?
Yes, Dolenc stated additional tightening is possible if energy prices rise again or inflation spreads.

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