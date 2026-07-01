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Finance

Italian Sea Group to seek court protection as turnaround talks falter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Italian Sea Group to Seek Court Protection as Turnaround Talks Collapse

Italian Sea Group's Financial Crisis and Court Protection Measures

Background and Recent Developments

ROME, July 1 (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker The Italian Sea Group (TISG) said on Wednesday it would seek court protection from creditors after talks with clients ground to a halt, making a turnaround through an out-of-court restructuring process no longer possible.

The company said its board had approved a filing under Italy's insolvency code, a step that would allow it to access court-backed protective measures while it works on a restructuring plan and seeks business continuity.

Key Brands and Strategic Decisions

• TISG owns brands including Admiral, Tecnomar and Perini Navi

• The group said it decided to accelerate the process because delaying action could reduce its restructuring options.

Previous Restructuring Efforts

• The yacht manufacturer entered a negotiated crisis settlement procedure in March after a series of governance and financial difficulties.

Financial Losses and Turnaround Measures

• In May, it said debt-related financial losses had reduced its share capital below the legal minimum threshold and outlined turnaround measures, including possible asset disposals and contract re-negotiations.

Legal Proceedings and Client Actions

• Last month, a Florence court partially lifted protective measures for five clients, allowing them to exercise contractual rights including terminating agreements.

Future Updates and Market Communication

• TISG said it would update the market on further developments in line with regulatory disclosure requirements.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • TISG’s board approved filing under Italy’s insolvency code after turnaround negotiations failed, enabling court-backed protective measures during restructuring. (pressmare.it)
  • Protective measures include suspension of creditor actions and contract terminations, though a Florence court recently lifted those protections for five yacht clients, allowing them to terminate agreements. (pressmare.it)
  • The company’s share capital dipped below legal minimum in May, prompting a recovery plan involving asset disposals, renegotiations, and forensic investigations to maintain going‑concern status. (pressmare.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Italian Sea Group seeking court protection?
The Italian Sea Group is seeking court protection after turnaround talks with clients failed, making out-of-court restructuring no longer possible.
What legal step is the Italian Sea Group taking?
The company is filing under Italy's insolvency code to access court-backed protective measures while it works on a restructuring plan.
What caused the Italian Sea Group's financial difficulties?
The group faced governance and financial issues, leading to debt-related losses that reduced its share capital below legal thresholds.
What actions has the Italian Sea Group considered for turnaround?
Proposed measures include possible asset disposals and contract re-negotiations to restore financial stability.
What recent court decision affected the Italian Sea Group?
A Florence court partially lifted protective measures for five clients, allowing them to terminate agreements with the yacht maker.

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