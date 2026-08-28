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Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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headlines International Law Justice Genocide Rwanda

Dutch Court Sentences Rwandan Genocide Suspect to Life for 1994 Atrocities

Life Sentence for Rwandan Genocide Crimes in the Netherlands

Background of the Case

AMSTERDAM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Friday sentenced a 67-year-old man to life in prison for war crimes and genocide committed in Rwanda in 1994, where it said he had been involved in the killing of around 3,000 Tutsis who had sought refuge from Hutu attacks at a stadium.

The defendant, identified only as Eugene N., had fled to the Netherlands in 1998 and later obtained the Dutch nationality. Dutch prosecutors opened an investigation into him in 2020, which led to his arrest in the Netherlands in 2024.

Details of the Atrocities

The Byiza Stadium Massacre

The court said the man had been at the stadium in Byiza in April 1994 and gave the Hutus present "instructions to let no Tutsi escape the stadium".

"In the afternoon, shots were fired at the Tutsis, they were pelted with stones, and hand grenades were thrown onto the field. One grenade was thrown by the defendant. Survivors of the afternoon attack were killed with clubs and machetes," it said.

Defense Arguments

The defendant's lawyers have denied that he had a role in the massacres. Instead, they said he tried to avoid the genocide.

Context of the Rwandan Genocide

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 100 days in the 1994 genocide, orchestrated by the Hutu ruling majority and meticulously executed by local officials and ordinary citizens.

Additional Crimes and Legal Proceedings

Raids in Mbazi Municipality

The court said the man also took part in raids on two communities predominantly inhabited by the Tutsi population in Mbazi, the municipality where he was "a person of authority".

During these attacks houses were looted and set afire, after which people fled to the stadium, where they thought they would be safe - but instead were ultimately killed.

Universal Jurisdiction and Previous Cases

The Netherlands has tried and convicted other Rwandan genocide suspects before under universal jurisdiction, which allows courts to try certain grave international crimes regardless of where they were committed, and has in the past also extradited genocide suspects to Rwanda.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Dutch prosecutors invoked the International Crimes Act (2003), which enables universal jurisdiction over genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity when suspects are present or hold Dutch nationality.(pure.knaw.nl)
  • This marks one of only two substantive genocide trials held in the Netherlands, amid other cases leading to extraditions or prosecutions abroad.(prosecutionservice.nl)
  • The case reflects the Netherlands’ broader commitment to accountability for international crimes, utilizing domestic courts to address atrocities like the 1994 Rwandan genocide when extradition is not feasible.(prosecutionservice.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced for the Rwandan genocide in the Netherlands?
A Dutch court sentenced Eugene N., a 67-year-old man, to life imprisonment for war crimes and genocide committed in Rwanda in 1994.
What crimes was Eugene N. found guilty of?
Eugene N. was convicted of involvement in the killing of approximately 3,000 Tutsis and participating in raids and attacks during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
How did the Netherlands prosecute the Rwandan genocide suspect?
Dutch prosecutors investigated Eugene N. under universal jurisdiction, allowing prosecution for grave international crimes regardless of where they occurred.
When did Eugene N. flee to the Netherlands?
Eugene N. fled to the Netherlands in 1998 and later obtained Dutch nationality.
What is universal jurisdiction and how was it applied?
Universal jurisdiction allows Dutch courts to try grave international crimes like genocide, even if committed outside the Netherlands.

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