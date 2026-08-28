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Headlines

Romania probes cause of Black Sea cargo ship sinking

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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headlines Shipping Ukraine Conflict Maritime Security Romania

Romania Probes Cause of Cargo Ship Sinking in Black Sea After Suspected Strike

Incident Overview and Ongoing Investigation

Details of the Sinking

Aug 28 (Reuters) - A merchant ship caught fire and sank off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea on Thursday evening, likely after being hit, Romanian President Nicusor Dan and authorities said.

The Romanian Border Police on Friday confirmed the fire on board a commercial ship sailing through Romania's exclusive economic zone, but did not provide a cause.

Context of Black Sea Shipping Attacks

Black Sea shipping and port facilities have been targeted repeatedly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, with the pace of attacks escalating in 2026.

Official Statements

Comments from Romanian President Nicusor Dan

"The ship was hit... it seems to have sunk," Dan told journalists during a news conference in Chisinau, Moldova, on Thursday, adding that at present no information was available as to who might have been involved in a possible strike.

Investigation and Speculation

"There will be an investigation, it will be established, but it is not good for us to start speculating," the president said. The event had taken place outside Romania's territorial waters, he said.

Rescue Operations

All 12 people on board the merchant ship had been rescued, the Romanian Border Police said in a statement.

Breakdown of the Rescue

"Of these, 10 people were rescued by the border guards, one of them being injured, and two others were rescued by the crew of the merchant ship," they said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The vessel sank after a fire likely caused by a strike—Romanian authorities opened an investigation while urging against speculation.
  • Black Sea maritime attacks have surged in 2026, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces increasingly targeting merchant vessels via drones, missiles, and uncrewed craft.
  • The heightened attacks have severely disrupted shipping, raising global trade, grain export and insurance-related concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the cargo ship in the Black Sea near Romania?
A merchant ship caught fire and sank off the Romanian coast in the Black Sea, possibly after being hit.
Were there any casualties in the Black Sea cargo ship incident?
All 12 crew members were rescued by Romanian Border Police and the ship's crew, with one reported injury.
Is the cause of the Black Sea cargo ship sinking confirmed?
Authorities have not provided an official cause, but the ship was reportedly hit. An investigation is underway.
Where did the cargo ship sinking take place?
The incident occurred outside Romania's territorial waters in the Black Sea, within Romania's exclusive economic zone.
Has there been an increase in shipping attacks in the Black Sea?
Black Sea shipping and port facilities have faced escalating attacks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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