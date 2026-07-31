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Sicily's SAC says Adani, Vinci, Schiphol among bidders for Catania airport

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Adani, Vinci, Schiphol Lead 10 Bidders in Catania Airport Privatisation

Catania Airport Privatisation Process and Key Bidders

Overview of the Bidding Process

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Adani Airport Holdings, Vinci Airports and Royal Schiphol Group are among 10 bidders that have advanced to the second phase of the privatisation of Sicily's Catania airport, the head of Sicilian airport operator SAC said on Friday.

List of Qualified Bidders

• Those still in the bidding are Corporacion America Airports, Royal Schiphol Group, Mundys, Adani Airport Holdings, Save, 2i Aeroporti, Mag Overseas Investment, Oman Airports Management Company, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund and Vinci Airports, SAC CEO Nico Torrisi told reporters.

Selection and Admission Criteria

• The groups were admitted to the next stage of the sale after clearing a preliminary selection process.

Details of the Catania Airport Sale

Stake and Importance of Catania Airport

• SAC, which manages Catania, launched the sale of a stake of at least 51% in the airport in May. Catania is Sicily's main airport and Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic.

SAC Ownership and Operations

• SAC is owned by local authorities and chambers of commerce and also operates the smaller Comiso airport in southern Sicily under a concession running until 2049.

Background and Valuation

Privatisation Timeline and Advisory

• Catania's privatisation began in 2022, when Italian investment bank Mediobanca was appointed as adviser to oversee the process. It could be worth between €500 million and €600 million ($690 million), sources said last year. ($1 = 0.8699 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Major global airport operators—Adani, Vinci, Schiphol, Corporación América, Mundys, Save, 2i Aeroporti, Mag Overseas, Oman Airports, Macquarie—are now in the running for the Catania airport privatization, signalling high international interest in the asset
  • SAC received 14 expressions of interest by mid‑June, and the second phase now filters qualified bidders following a rigorous selection tied to financial strength and operational experience (lasicilia.it)
  • The asset is significant: Catania is Italy’s fifth‑busiest airport, generating over €110–112 million in 2025 revenue, with plans for future investment (e.g., new runway, terminals) and the privatization could be worth €500–600 million (catania.lasicilia.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main bidders for Catania airport's privatisation?
Main bidders include Adani Airport Holdings, Vinci Airports, Royal Schiphol Group, Corporacion America Airports, Mundys, Save, 2i Aeroporti, Mag Overseas Investment, Oman Airports Management Company, and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund.
What percentage of Catania airport is being sold?
SAC is selling a stake of at least 51% in Catania airport.
How much could the Catania airport sale be worth?
The privatisation is estimated to be worth between €500 million and €600 million.
Who currently owns and manages Catania airport?
Catania airport is managed by SAC, owned by local authorities and chambers of commerce.
When did the privatisation process for Catania airport begin?
The privatisation began in 2022 with Mediobanca appointed as adviser.

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