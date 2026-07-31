Adani, Vinci, Schiphol Lead 10 Bidders in Catania Airport Privatisation

Catania Airport Privatisation Process and Key Bidders

Overview of the Bidding Process

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Adani Airport Holdings, Vinci Airports and Royal Schiphol Group are among 10 bidders that have advanced to the second phase of the privatisation of Sicily's Catania airport, the head of Sicilian airport operator SAC said on Friday.

List of Qualified Bidders

• Those still in the bidding are Corporacion America Airports, Royal Schiphol Group, Mundys, Adani Airport Holdings, Save, 2i Aeroporti, Mag Overseas Investment, Oman Airports Management Company, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund and Vinci Airports, SAC CEO Nico Torrisi told reporters.

Selection and Admission Criteria

• The groups were admitted to the next stage of the sale after clearing a preliminary selection process.

Details of the Catania Airport Sale

Stake and Importance of Catania Airport

• SAC, which manages Catania, launched the sale of a stake of at least 51% in the airport in May. Catania is Sicily's main airport and Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic.

SAC Ownership and Operations

• SAC is owned by local authorities and chambers of commerce and also operates the smaller Comiso airport in southern Sicily under a concession running until 2049.

Background and Valuation

Privatisation Timeline and Advisory

• Catania's privatisation began in 2022, when Italian investment bank Mediobanca was appointed as adviser to oversee the process. It could be worth between €500 million and €600 million ($690 million), sources said last year. ($1 = 0.8699 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alexander Smith)