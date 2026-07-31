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Finance

UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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UK Funeral Director Jailed 20 Years for Defrauding Families and Cremation Mishandling

Details of the Case and Sentencing

Overview of the Offenses

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - A British funeral director was jailed for 20 years on Friday for deceiving families by failing to bury their relatives' bodies, giving them the ashes of other people and stealing mourners' donations to a dozen charities.

Prosecutors said Robert Bush, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northern England, breached the trust of grieving families "on an almost industrial scale".

Discovery of the Crimes

His deception was discovered in 2024 when, while Bush was on holiday, a casual worker told other funeral directors that bodies had been left for years, describing it as "a horror scene", prosecutor Chris Paxton said.

Police found 35 bodies on the site, only four of which should have been there, including some which had supposedly had funerals and been cremated.

Condition of the Bodies

Many were uncovered and in varying states of decomposition having been "simply abandoned ... for nature to take its course", Paxton said.

One naked body was lying on a stretcher on the floor and a stillborn baby's body was found in a brown paper bag, despite the parents having been given ashes by Bush, Paxton added.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Bush in April admitted 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial and theft, by stealing money families had donated to 12 charities. He had previously pleaded guilty to more than 30 charges of fraud by false representation and fraudulent trading over nearly 12 years.

Judge's Statement

Judge Nicholas Hilliard said Bush, 48, had "caused anguish and pain on a scale beyond comprehension ... I don't think that I have ever known offences affect so many people and so many people so deeply".

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Robert Bush admitted to 67 offences—including fraud, preventing proper burials and theft from charities—spanning nearly 12 years, affecting hundreds of families
  • Authorities found 31 bodies at his Hull funeral home in varying stages of decomposition—many had been left for months or years while families were given others’ ashes
  • The case has reignited calls for stricter regulation in the UK funeral industry, which currently allows funeral directors to operate without licensing

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the funeral director jailed in the UK for fraud?
Robert Bush, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, was jailed for 20 years for multiple counts of fraud, theft, and preventing lawful burials.
What crimes did the UK funeral director commit?
He failed to bury relatives' bodies, gave families the ashes of other people, and stole charitable donations from mourners.
How was the funeral director's deception discovered?
A casual worker reported abandoned bodies at the funeral home while Robert Bush was on holiday, leading to a police investigation.
How many bodies were found at the funeral director's site?
Police found 35 bodies on the site, only four of which should have been there.
How long did the fraud by the funeral director last?
The fraudulent activities and deception spanned nearly 12 years.

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