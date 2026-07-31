GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Finance

Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Romanian Healthcare Workers End Nationwide Strike as Staffing Improves

Resolution of Romanian Healthcare Strike and Its Implications

Strike Overview and Government Response

BUCHAREST, July 31 (Reuters) - Romanian healthcare workers ended a nationwide strike on Friday as the country's caretaker government approved new hires in short-staffed state hospitals.

Scale of the Strike

About two-third of doctors, nurses and other health workers at 400 hospitals across the country went on strike for the first time in a decade on Tuesday, protesting over job freezes and a bill on public sector wages that seeks to unify the pay system across state institutions and eliminate dozens of bonuses from 2027. 

Key Legislative Reforms

The bill is a key reform that Romania must approve by end-August or risk losing nearly €800 million ($920 million) in EU funds.

Other Approved Reforms

Romanian lawmakers approved earlier this week a series of other reforms that will unlock billions of euros in EU grants, but had yet to agree on the public sector wage bill.

Political Context and Economic Impact

Government Instability

Parties are deadlocked over a new government after a broad pro-European coalition government collapsed three months ago.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8699 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike, involving about two-thirds of healthcare personnel across ∼400 hospitals, ended after the government approved hiring 6,850+ new positions including doctors, nurses, auxiliaries and pharmacists.
  • The public sector wage bill is a key EU‑mandated reform required by end‑August to unlock nearly €800 million in funding; the strike underscored urgency around job freezes and pay consolidation.
  • The caretaker Bolojan government remains in place amid political deadlock; its approval of urgent reforms highlights the critical balance between social stability and EU obligations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Romanian healthcare workers go on strike?
Healthcare workers protested job freezes and a proposed wage bill aiming to unify pay across state institutions and eliminate bonuses.
How was the Romanian healthcare strike resolved?
The strike ended after the caretaker government approved new hires for understaffed state hospitals.
What risks did Romania face if the wage bill was not approved?
Romania risked losing nearly €800 million in EU funds if the public sector wage reform was not approved by end-August.
How many hospitals participated in the strike?
About 400 hospitals across Romania were affected by the strike.
What is the status of Romania's government amid the strike?
The country has a caretaker government following the collapse of a pro-European coalition three months ago.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations

UK funeral director jailed for 20 years for deceiving and defrauding families over cremations

Image for UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

Image for Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy

Coinbase shares take hit on quarterly loss, analysts back diversification strategy

Image for Pound set for monthly gains against dollar, euro as rate-hike bets linger 

Pound set for monthly gains against dollar, euro as rate-hike bets linger 

Image for Sicily's SAC says Adani, Vinci, Schiphol among bidders for Catania airport

Sicily's SAC says Adani, Vinci, Schiphol among bidders for Catania airport

Image for Cboe profit jumps as elevated volatility spurs options trading boom

Cboe profit jumps as elevated volatility spurs options trading boom

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer
Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer
Image for European chemical firms post solid Q2 results but stay cautious on outlook
European chemical firms post solid Q2 results but stay cautious on outlook
Image for Oil refining margins have added to Europe's fuel price rise, ECB blog says
Oil refining margins have added to Europe's fuel price rise, ECB blog says
Image for Analysts lower EU carbon price forecasts for 2026, 2027 on market reform proposals
Analysts lower EU carbon price forecasts for 2026, 2027 on market reform proposals
Image for Italy minister rejects opposition criticism of Saudi troop deployment
Italy minister rejects opposition criticism of Saudi troop deployment
Image for UK markets expect £50 billion of QT in year to September 2027, BoE says
UK markets expect £50 billion of QT in year to September 2027, BoE says
Image for MediaTek plans $5 billion financing for AI data-center chips
MediaTek plans $5 billion financing for AI data-center chips
Image for Oil prices seen gaining as Middle East supply disruptions persist: Reuters poll
Oil prices seen gaining as Middle East supply disruptions persist: Reuters poll
Image for As Europe heats up, summer power prices match winter peaks
As Europe heats up, summer power prices match winter peaks
Image for UK aims for single trading feed within 18 months in bid to revitalise market
UK aims for single trading feed within 18 months in bid to revitalise market
Image for London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift
London's FTSE 100 eyes biggest monthly rise since Feb as earnings, energy provide lift
Image for EDF awaiting clarity before launching partial Edison sale
EDF awaiting clarity before launching partial Edison sale
View All Finance Posts