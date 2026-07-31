Romanian Healthcare Workers End Nationwide Strike as Staffing Improves

Resolution of Romanian Healthcare Strike and Its Implications

Strike Overview and Government Response

BUCHAREST, July 31 (Reuters) - Romanian healthcare workers ended a nationwide strike on Friday as the country's caretaker government approved new hires in short-staffed state hospitals.

Scale of the Strike

About two-third of doctors, nurses and other health workers at 400 hospitals across the country went on strike for the first time in a decade on Tuesday, protesting over job freezes and a bill on public sector wages that seeks to unify the pay system across state institutions and eliminate dozens of bonuses from 2027.

Key Legislative Reforms

The bill is a key reform that Romania must approve by end-August or risk losing nearly €800 million ($920 million) in EU funds.

Other Approved Reforms

Romanian lawmakers approved earlier this week a series of other reforms that will unlock billions of euros in EU grants, but had yet to agree on the public sector wage bill.

Political Context and Economic Impact

Government Instability

Parties are deadlocked over a new government after a broad pro-European coalition government collapsed three months ago.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8699 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Alex Richardson)