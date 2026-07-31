Lessons From Complex M&A Deals, With Insights From Brendon Falconer

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Few areas of corporate finance test an organization’s judgment quite like mergers and acquisitions. A deal that looks straightforward on paper can quickly become complicated when integration timelines slip, cultures clash, or assumptions in a financial model don’t hold up.

Few areas of corporate finance test an organization’s judgment quite like mergers and acquisitions. A deal that looks straightforward on paper can quickly become complicated when integration timelines slip, cultures clash, or assumptions in a financial model don’t hold up.

For Brendon Falconer, the most important lessons from complex transactions aren’t just found in spreadsheets. They come from disciplined decision-making, careful analysis, and the ability to stay focused when pressure is high.

Those lessons apply across industries, deal sizes, and market conditions, which is what makes them valuable beyond any single transaction.

The article comes at a time when global M&A activity is evolving amid shifting economic conditions, changing interest rate expectations, and greater scrutiny of deal execution. While organizations continue to pursue acquisitions to accelerate growth, enter new markets, and strengthen competitive positioning, industry research suggests that successful outcomes increasingly depend on rigorous due diligence, disciplined valuation, and well-planned integration. Deloitte's recent M&A research highlights that companies are placing greater emphasis on strategic fit and operational readiness, while PwC's Global M&A Industry Trends notes that investors and corporate leaders are focusing on value creation through careful execution rather than transaction volume alone. Against this backdrop, disciplined decision-making has become an increasingly important differentiator in complex transactions.

Start With Strategic Fit

The first question in any transaction isn’t whether a deal can be completed, but whether it makes strategic sense in the first place. Many mergers and acquisitions struggle because the reasoning behind them isn’t strong enough. A company may pursue a target simply because it’s available, rather than because it meaningfully strengthens the business.

Finance teams that have been through multiple deal cycles often become more selective over time, not less. Experience tends to make leaders more willing to challenge assumptions before committing resources.

Strategic fit should be evaluated before valuation ever becomes the focus. Does the target provide a capability the acquirer genuinely needs? Does it strengthen customer relationships, create access to a new market, or eliminate a meaningful structural cost?

If the rationale requires too much explanation to make sense, that’s often a sign the deal deserves closer scrutiny rather than more enthusiasm.

Diligence Is About Finding What's Not in the Data Room

Due diligence has become far more advanced over the past two decades. Virtual data rooms, third-party quality-of-earnings reports, and specialized advisors now help buyers evaluate everything from cybersecurity risks to environmental exposure.

Yet some of the most expensive surprises in M&A don’t come from documents that were reviewed. They come from questions that were never asked.

The gap between what a buyer examines and what actually matters is where deal value can quietly disappear.

Experienced deal teams approach due diligence as an investigation, not simply a checklist. Revenue concentration, customer churn hidden inside contract renewals, deferred maintenance on important systems, and key employees considering their next move are all examples of risks that may not be obvious at first glance.

A disciplined finance team also pressure-tests management projections against independent market data. They ask what would need to be true for the seller’s forecast to happen and whether those assumptions are realistic.

When a model only works if everything goes perfectly, that’s usually a signal that deserves attention.

The increasing complexity of transactions has reinforced the importance of comprehensive due diligence. Deloitte notes that successful acquirers are placing greater emphasis on identifying operational, technology, cybersecurity, and cultural risks early in the transaction process, rather than relying solely on financial metrics. As businesses navigate increasingly complex operating environments, many organizations are expanding due diligence beyond traditional financial reviews to build a more complete understanding of potential value drivers and integration risks.

Valuation Discipline Protects Against Deal Momentum

Experienced dealmakers often argue that one of the most dangerous forces in any transaction is momentum. Once advisors are involved, leadership has invested time and resources, and a deal becomes a major organizational priority, walking away can become increasingly difficult.

That’s where valuation discipline matters most.

A strong financial model isn’t meant to justify a price after the fact. It’s designed to determine the point where a deal no longer creates enough value to make sense.

According to Brendon Falconer the transactions an organization chooses not to pursue can be just as important as the ones it completes. Establishing a walk-away price early, before emotions and expectations become attached to the transaction, gives leadership a clear decision point.

The challenge comes when competition increases, and pressure builds. Sticking to those boundaries is what separates disciplined acquirers from companies that win a bidding process but ultimately lose value.

Synergy estimates also deserve careful evaluation. Cost synergies tied to specific actions, such as consolidating facilities or removing duplicate systems, are often easier to measure and achieve.

Revenue synergies based on assumptions about cross-selling or future growth are much harder to predict. Experienced finance teams typically evaluate those projections carefully and avoid relying on them to justify an aggressive purchase price.

Integration Begins Before the Deal Closes

One of the most consistent lessons from complex transactions is that integration doesn’t begin after closing. It should begin while the deal is still being evaluated.

Many M&A practitioners suggest the organizations that capture the value they expected are usually the ones that arrive at closing with a clear integration plan. They know who will lead the combined organization, which systems will remain, how customers will be informed, and what the first 90 days will look like for employees on both sides.

Integration planning isn’t simply an operational task. It’s where the strategy behind the transaction becomes reality.

Culture deserves the same level of attention as financial performance. Two companies can appear highly compatible on paper and still struggle if they make decisions differently, reward different behaviors, or communicate in completely different ways.

Cultural alignment is difficult to measure, but ignoring it can be one of the most expensive mistakes in a transaction.

Retention agreements, clear reporting structures, and honest communication about what will change can help reduce the uncertainty and employee turnover that often impact the first year after a deal closes.

Communication and Credibility Carry the Deal

Complex transactions involve a wide range of stakeholders, including boards, regulators, lenders, employees, customers, and local communities. Each group views a deal through a different lens, and each can create challenges when communication is unclear or inconsistent.

Finance teams often sit at the center of these conversations because they are responsible for the numbers stakeholders ultimately rely on when evaluating the transaction.

Credibility is what makes those conversations possible.

Boards are more likely to move confidently when the finance team has a track record of producing reliable forecasts. Lenders are often more willing to provide favorable terms to organizations that have consistently delivered on previous commitments. Employees are more likely to trust leadership that has communicated honestly through past periods of change.

That credibility takes years to build but can be tested quickly. Protecting it requires consistency, transparency, and a willingness to communicate clearly even when the message is difficult.

The Long View on Deal Making

Markets often reward growth, and acquisitions remain one of the fastest ways for organizations to expand. But the companies that create lasting value through M&A are the ones that view each transaction as part of a longer journey rather than a single milestone.

They take time to understand what worked and what didn’t. They revisit deal models after closing and compare early projections with actual results. They build institutional knowledge so future transactions begin from a stronger foundation.

Most importantly, they recognize that closing a deal is not the same thing as creating value.

The real measure of a transaction comes years later, after integration is complete, employees have adjusted, customers have responded, and the combined organization has had time to prove whether the original strategy was sound.

The lessons from complex mergers and acquisitions extend well beyond the deal itself. Challenge assumptions before defending them. Define the conditions under which you would reconsider a decision. Plan execution before committing.

These habits help organizations approach complex transactions with greater discipline and confidence. They are also the principles Falconer emphasizes when evaluating what separates successful dealmaking from transactions that simply look promising at the outset.

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