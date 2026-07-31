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Oil refining margins have added to Europe's fuel price rise, ECB blog says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil refining margins have added to Europe's fuel price rise, ECB blog says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Oil Refining Margins Drive Up European Fuel Prices, ECB Blog Finds

Rising Refining Margins and Their Impact on Euro Zone Fuel Prices

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - A rise in refining margins to near record levels contributed to the increase in euro zone fuel prices in recent months and a further margin increase is still likely in August before a retreat, a European Central Bank blog post said on Friday.

Inflation Trends and Oil Price Pressures

Euro zone inflation rose to 2.9% in July from levels around 2% before the U.S. and Israeli war in Iran, and persistently high oil prices of close to $90 a barrel suggest that price pressures could broaden, forcing the ECB to raise interest rates.

Refining Margins: Diesel and Petrol

Diesel Margins

Apart from the outright rise in oil prices, refining margins have risen.

For diesel, refining margins were €0.10 per litre of the retail prices across the euro area before the Iran war and that rose to €0.35 in the first three weeks of July.

Petrol Margins

For petrol, the increase was from €0.04 of the retail price in February to €0.23 in July, the blog said.

Future Outlook for Refining Margins

Expected Margin Peaks and Decline

"Looking ahead, based on refined diesel futures on 20 July, the contribution from margins is expected to peak in August before declining to €0.16 by the end of 2027, close to levels observed at the end of February 2026," the blog post, which is not necessarily the ECB's view, said.

Factors Behind Widening Refining Margins

Disruptions and Supply Tightening

Refining margins widened as disruptions to refining operations and fuel exports in the Middle East, along with reduced Russian refinery throughput, tightened global fuel supplies.

Russian Export Ban and Global Impact

Russia this week extended its ban on the export of diesel and gasoline until January 31, deepening a global supply crunch and sending prices soaring, even in countries that no longer buy fuel from Moscow.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Refining margins for diesel rose from €0.10 to €0.35 per litre; petrol margins climbed from €0.04 to €0.23, amplifying fuel inflation beyond crude price increases.
  • Disruptions in Middle East refining and Russian supply were key factors pushing margins higher, tightening global fuel availability.
  • ECB projections suggest margins may peak in August and drift back toward February 2026 levels (~€0.16) by end‑2027, though sustained oil prices near $90/barrel pose continued inflation risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

How have oil refining margins impacted fuel prices in Europe?
Rising refining margins have contributed significantly to the increase in euro zone fuel prices in recent months, according to an ECB blog post.
When are European refining margins expected to peak?
The ECB blog suggests that refining margins will likely peak in August before starting to decline towards 2027.
What factors have caused refining margins in Europe to rise?
Disruptions in the Middle East, reduced Russian refinery output, and supply curbs have tightened global fuel supplies, widening European refining margins.
How much have diesel and petrol refining margins increased?
For diesel, margins rose from €0.10 to €0.35 per litre in July, while for petrol, they increased from €0.04 to €0.23 per litre.
What implications do persistent high fuel prices have for the ECB?
High fuel prices, driven by both rising oil prices and refining margins, could lead to broader inflation and may force the ECB to raise interest rates.

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