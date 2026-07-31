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Cboe profit jumps as elevated volatility spurs options trading boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cboe profit jumps as elevated volatility spurs options trading boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Cboe Reports Record Options Trading and 30% Revenue Jump Amid Volatility

Strong Performance Driven by Market Volatility and Options Trading

Surge in Profit and Trading Volumes

July 31 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets reported a surge in second-quarter profit on Friday, benefiting from strong options trading volumes at a time of elevated market volatility.

Periods of market turbulence typically boost trading activity as investors seek to profit from price swings, while also increasing demand for options used to hedge portfolios against risk.

Market Factors Fueling Volatility

Cboe, the largest U.S. options exchange, has benefited from heightened market volatility driven by the U.S.-Iran conflict and shifting investor sentiment around the AI trade.

Record Options Volumes and Key Products

The firm reported record monthly and quarterly U.S. options volumes across its exchanges earlier this month, hitting a single-day record of 33.4 million contracts on June 5, when markets fell sharply.

Cboe holds the exclusive license to list options on the S&P 500 Index and offers a range of equity and derivatives products, including those tied to its flagship VIX volatility index, widely known as Wall Street's "fear gauge."

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

Comparison with Other U.S. Exchanges

Its results round off a strong quarter for U.S. exchanges, with Nasdaq, CME and Intercontinental Exchange reporting profit ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Challenges from Regulatory Changes

Their stocks, however, have come under pressure from chatter about the CFTC's approval of perpetual futures, which investors perceive as posing a threat to the market share of incumbent exchanges.

Cboe's Unique Position

Cboe is the only stock among the exchange operators to have risen this year, with shares up over 18%, thanks to its market share in retail options trading and a workforce reorganization earlier this year.

Financial Highlights

Quarterly Earnings and Revenue Growth

It reported adjusted earnings of $373.6 million in the quarter, or $3.56 per share, compared with $257.8 million or $2.46 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue from its options trading arm jumped 30% to $473.9 million as total average daily volumes rose 26%. Total net revenue was 25% higher at a record $731.6 million.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Cboe’s adjusted Q2 profit surged to $373.6 million, or $3.56 per share, compared with $257.8 million ($2.46/share) a year earlier; total net revenue rose 25% to a record $731.6 million. (cboe.com)
  • Options trading revenue jumped 30% to $473.9 million, as Q2 average daily volumes grew 26%, driven by elevated volatility amid U.S.–Iran tensions and shifting AI sentiment. (cboe.com)
  • Cboe recorded record activity across its options platforms—quarterly ADV of 21.9 million and monthly ADV of 23.0 million contracts; June 5 saw a one-day high of 33.4 million contracts. (cboe.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Cboe’s profit surge in the second quarter?
Cboe's profit surge was driven by strong options trading volumes amid elevated market volatility, particularly from events like the U.S.-Iran conflict and shifting investor sentiment in the AI sector.
How much did Cboe’s options trading arm revenue rise?
Net revenue from Cboe’s options trading arm jumped 30% to $473.9 million compared with the previous year.
What is the significance of Cboe’s licensing agreement for S&P 500 options?
Cboe is the exclusive provider of options on the S&P 500 Index, giving it a significant market advantage and contributing to record trading volumes.
How did other U.S. exchanges perform relative to Cboe?
While other U.S. exchanges like Nasdaq, CME, and Intercontinental Exchange also reported strong profits, Cboe was the only exchange operator whose stock had risen for the year.
What single-day trading record did Cboe achieve in June?
Cboe set a single-day record of 33.4 million options contracts traded on June 5, amid a sharp market sell-off.

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