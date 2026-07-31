Cboe Reports Record Options Trading and 30% Revenue Jump Amid Volatility

Strong Performance Driven by Market Volatility and Options Trading

Surge in Profit and Trading Volumes

July 31 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets reported a surge in second-quarter profit on Friday, benefiting from strong options trading volumes at a time of elevated market volatility.

Periods of market turbulence typically boost trading activity as investors seek to profit from price swings, while also increasing demand for options used to hedge portfolios against risk.

Market Factors Fueling Volatility

Cboe, the largest U.S. options exchange, has benefited from heightened market volatility driven by the U.S.-Iran conflict and shifting investor sentiment around the AI trade.

Record Options Volumes and Key Products

The firm reported record monthly and quarterly U.S. options volumes across its exchanges earlier this month, hitting a single-day record of 33.4 million contracts on June 5, when markets fell sharply.

Cboe holds the exclusive license to list options on the S&P 500 Index and offers a range of equity and derivatives products, including those tied to its flagship VIX volatility index, widely known as Wall Street's "fear gauge."

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

Comparison with Other U.S. Exchanges

Its results round off a strong quarter for U.S. exchanges, with Nasdaq, CME and Intercontinental Exchange reporting profit ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Challenges from Regulatory Changes

Their stocks, however, have come under pressure from chatter about the CFTC's approval of perpetual futures, which investors perceive as posing a threat to the market share of incumbent exchanges.

Cboe's Unique Position

Cboe is the only stock among the exchange operators to have risen this year, with shares up over 18%, thanks to its market share in retail options trading and a workforce reorganization earlier this year.

Financial Highlights

Quarterly Earnings and Revenue Growth

It reported adjusted earnings of $373.6 million in the quarter, or $3.56 per share, compared with $257.8 million or $2.46 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue from its options trading arm jumped 30% to $473.9 million as total average daily volumes rose 26%. Total net revenue was 25% higher at a record $731.6 million.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)