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Analysts lower EU carbon price forecasts for 2026, 2027 on market reform proposals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysts lower EU carbon price forecasts for 2026, 2027 on market reform proposals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Analysts Cut EU Carbon Price Forecasts for 2026-2027 on Market Reform Proposals

EU Carbon Market Forecasts and Impact of Proposed Reforms

By Susanna Twidale

Overview of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS)

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Analysts have cut their forecasts for prices in the European Union's carbon market for 2026 and 2027, after the European Commission proposed reforms designed to ease the pressure on industry of carbon prices.

The EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) is Europe's main tool for curbing emissions. Under it, manufacturers, power companies and airlines need to buy a CO2 allowance for every ton of CO2 they emit.

Analyst Survey Results and Price Forecasts

According to a survey of nine analysts, EU allowances are forecast to average  €79.97 per metric ton in 2026 and €89.13 in 2027, down from forecasts made in April of €80.61 and €93.29 respectively.

Details of the Proposed ETS Overhaul

On July 17, the European Commission proposed an overhaul of the EU's Emissions Trading System, allowing industries to emit CO2 longer while offering more financial support to invest in clean technologies.

Analyst Commentary on Price Trends

“After the proposed EU ETS review, we will still see prices increase, but at a slower pace than what we could have expected ahead of it,” said Rystad analyst Noemi Zuercher.

She said the main reason for the lower price forecasts was the proposed change to the annual rate at which the ETS emissions cap falls, which will decrease the supply of allowances at a slower rate than previously expected.

The benchmark EU carbon contract is currently trading around €82/ton.

Future Price Projections and Market Mechanisms

The forecast for prices in 2028 increased 2% to  €95.37/ton.

Investment Booster Allowances and Market Impact

“From 2028 onward, the forecasts are higher than the June figures because we now expect 'investment booster' allowances to enter the market more gradually than previously assumed,” said Yehor Melakh, carbon market analyst at Clear Blue.

The Commission plans to sell 400 million EUAs for an investor booster fund to raise around  €30 billion which will help fund industrial investment in clean technology. 

The forecasts for 2029 and 2030 were €100.43/ton and  €109.11/ton respectively, the first time participants have been surveyed for these time periods.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Forecasts for EU carbon prices in 2026 and 2027 were lowered due to proposed slower annual cap reduction rate under the EU ETS reform.
  • The EU Commission’s July 17 reforms include a €30 billion “Investment Booster” funded by 400 million allowances to support clean-tech investments.
  • Longer‑term price forecasts (2028–2030) rose modestly as the phased entry of booster allowances reduces supply tightness later on.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS)?
The EU ETS is the main tool for curbing emissions, requiring companies to buy carbon allowances for every ton of CO2 emitted.
How will the ETS reform affect the supply of carbon allowances?
The reform proposes a slower decrease in the cap rate, meaning allowances will be reduced less quickly, supporting lower prices.

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