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Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter

Volvo Cars Q2 Financial Performance and Outlook

Profit Decline in the Second Quarter

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars on Friday reported a decline in profits for the second quarter compared with the first three months while the automaker hopes to speed up its recovery with deliveries of the new EX60 electric model in the time ahead.

The company, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, posted an operating profit of 800 million Swedish crowns ($82,76 million) for the April to June period, lagging the 1.6 billion reported in the first quarter this year.

Expectations for Earnings Margins

Volvo Cars said it still expects its earnings margins to receive a boost in the second half of this year as the output of the new flagship EX60 SUV fully ramps up.

CEO Statement on Sales Outlook

"Volvo Cars expects significantly stronger sales during the second half of the year compared to the first half, on the back of growth in Europe, a continued recovery in the U.S. and a challenging China market," Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement.

Cost-Cutting Initiatives and Savings

The company last year launched an 18 billion-crown cost-cutting plan, and said on Friday it said it had delivered 5 billion of indirect savings six months ahead of schedule.

Gross Margin and Market Analysis

Gross margin, a metric investors and analysts are looking at closely to assess the impact from trade tariffs, came in at 16.8%, compared to 18.5% in the first quarter.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.6661 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 operating profit dropped to SEK 800 million from SEK 1.6 billion in Q1, reflecting continued margin pressure.
  • Global car sales fell 5.6% year-on-year to 171,501 units, though deliveries of electrified models, especially in Europe, showed strength (volvocars.com).
  • Demand for the EX60 electric SUV has exceeded expectations, with Volvo planning to ramp up production and start deliveries this summer to boost volumes (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Volvo Cars' operating profit in the second quarter?
Volvo Cars posted an operating profit of 800 million Swedish crowns in the second quarter.
How does Volvo Cars' Q2 profit compare to Q1?
Volvo Cars' Q2 profit of 800 million Swedish crowns is lower than the 1.6 billion reported in the first quarter.
What is Volvo Cars' strategy for future recovery?
Volvo Cars plans to speed up its recovery with deliveries of the new EX60 electric model.
Who is the majority owner of Volvo Cars?
Volvo Cars is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding.

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