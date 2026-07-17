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Finance

Defence group Saab operating profit beats forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Markets Aerospace Defence

Saab Q2 Operating Profit Beats Expectations with Strong Defence Market Demand

Saab’s Second Quarter Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Q2 Earnings Surpass Analyst Forecasts

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab reported a bigger-than-expected rise in operating earnings for the second quarter on Friday as booming demand in its major markets drove a sharp rise in sales and order bookings.

Operating Earnings and Analyst Comparison

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said in a statement that operating earnings rose to 2.79 billion Swedish crowns ($289 million) from 1.98 billion a year earlier, beating the 2.48 billion crown mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Product Portfolio and Growth Strategy

Saab, which also makes military equipment ranging from missiles and advanced electronics to submarines, said like-for-like sales rose 29.8% year-on-year and that it remained focused on scaling up capacity to meet the surging demand.

($1 = 9.6637 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 operating earnings rose to SEK 2.79 billion, above analyst consensus of SEK 2.48 billion (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Like‑for‑like sales climbed roughly 30% year‑on‑year amid surging defence demand (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Analysts pre‑quarter expected record Q2 order intake (~SEK 77 billion) and continued margin expansion, underlining strong backlog momentum (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Saab's Q2 operating profit in 2024?
Saab's Q2 operating earnings rose to 2.79 billion Swedish crowns ($289 million), up from 1.98 billion a year earlier.
What drove Saab's strong performance in the second quarter?
Booming demand in Saab's major markets led to a sharp rise in sales and order bookings.
What products does Saab manufacture?
Saab makes the Gripen fighter jet, as well as missiles, advanced electronics, and submarines.
By how much did Saab's like-for-like sales increase year-on-year?
Saab's like-for-like sales rose 29.8% year-on-year for the second quarter.

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