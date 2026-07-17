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Truckmaker Volvo's Q2 operating profit rises, orders jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Truckmaker Volvo's Q2 operating profit rises, orders jump 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Truckmaker Volvo's Q2 operating profit rises, orders jump

Volvo Group Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Operating Profit and Sales Growth

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Volvo Group reported on Friday a rise in second-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations as sales rose, and said its truck order intake increased by 33% from a year earlier.

Profit Figures and Analyst Expectations

Operating profit increased to 13.5 billion crowns ($1.40 billion) from a year-earlier 9.96 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 13.6 billion, on an organic sales increase of 7%. 

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.6654 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted Q2 operating profit of approximately SEK 14.3 billion met analysts’ expectations, up from SEK 13.48 billion a year earlier (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Truck order intake jumped around 33% compared with Q2 2025, underscoring robust market momentum (volvocars.com)
  • Demand remains solid across markets—Europe stable and North America strong—with supply chains holding up despite inflationary pressures (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Volvo Group perform in Q2?
Volvo Group reported a rise in second-quarter operating profit that was in line with expectations.
What change occurred in Volvo's truck order intake?
Truck order intake increased by 33% compared to a year earlier.
Where is Volvo Group headquartered?
Volvo Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Who reported on Volvo Group's Q2 results?
The results were reported by Anna Ringstrom and edited by Terje Solsvik.

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