Truckmaker Volvo's Q2 operating profit rises, orders jump
Volvo Group Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview
Operating Profit and Sales Growth
STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Volvo Group reported on Friday a rise in second-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations as sales rose, and said its truck order intake increased by 33% from a year earlier.
Profit Figures and Analyst Expectations
Operating profit increased to 13.5 billion crowns ($1.40 billion) from a year-earlier 9.96 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 13.6 billion, on an organic sales increase of 7%.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 9.6654 Swedish crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)