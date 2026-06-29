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Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Senior Lebanese Official Rejects US-Brokered Lebanon-Israel Agreement

Lebanon's Response to US-Brokered Lebanon-Israel Agreement

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's Criticism

BEIRUT, June 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of Hezbollah, on Monday slammed a U.S.-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel, warning it could lead to attempts to divide Lebanese and said it would not be implemented.

Iran-U.S. Negotiations as the Only Solution

In comments to Lebanon's al-Akhbar newspaper, Berri described Iran-U.S. negotiations as the only realistic opportunity to secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and that any attempt to separate Lebanon from the U.S.-Iran track would prolong Israeli occupation.

Background of the Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Israel has occupied a swathe of southern Lebanon in a war with Hezbollah that began on March 2, when the group opened fire at Israel in solidarity with Tehran after it came under U.S.-Israeli attack.

Diplomatic Efforts and Ceasefire Talks

The Lebanon war has been a central part of diplomacy towards ending the wider U.S.-Iran conflict. Tehran has insisted on a Lebanon ceasefire as part of its interim deal with Washington, while the United States has sponsored separate talks between the Lebanese and Israeli governments, which Beirut has attended despite Hezbollah's objections.

Reactions to the Agreement

Israel's Perspective

Israel has praised the agreement, signed by the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to Washington on Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it allows Israeli forces to continue to occupy southern Lebanon if Hezbollah does not disarm.

Hezbollah's Rejection

Hezbollah, which has demanded Beirut quit its face-to-face talks with the Israeli government, has rejected the deal as a surrender to Israel.

Berri Dismisses Lebanon-Israel Agreement as 'Dictates'

BERRI DISMISSES LEBANON-ISRAEL AGREEMENT AS 'DICTATES'

The agreement foresees the Lebanese military taking control of territory pending the verified disarmament of non-state groups -- a reference to Hezbollah -- saying this would enable the Israeli military "to progressively redeploy out of" Lebanon. It foresees the Lebanese army gradually assuming responsibility in "pilot zones".

Berri, head of the Shi'ite Muslim Amal Movement, described the agreement as "dictates". Al-Akhbar quoted Berri as saying the most dangerous aspect of the agreement was not only its political content, but "the potential for it to incite internal divisions and draw the Lebanese into a confrontation among themselves".

The agreement "won't be implemented", al-Akhbar cited him as saying.

Internal Lebanese Political Dynamics

The Lebanese administration headed by the Maronite Christian President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, a Sunni Muslim, called for face-to-face talks with Israel early in the war despite strong objections from Shi'ite Hezbollah, reflecting deep divisions over its decision to join the conflict in support of Iran.

The Beirut government has been pursuing a policy aimed at securing Hezbollah's disarmament since last year, after the group was badly weakened during a previous war with Israel in 2024.

International Involvement and Military Developments

Aoun, in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, said he hoped Washington would press Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces seized a self-declared security zone stretching into southern Lebanon during the war, citing the need to shield northern Israel from Hezbollah attacks.

The Israeli military said it destroyed a 200-meter (656-ft)-long Hezbollah tunnel in the south overnight. It also said it had struck three Hezbollah command centres in southern Lebanon on Sunday in response to violations of a ceasefire by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah's Position on the Ceasefire

Hezbollah, in a statement on Monday, said it has adhered to the ceasefire "until now", and that it reserved the right "to defend its homeland and its people".

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Davison, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Berri slammed the U.S.–brokered agreement signed on June 26 as “dictates,” warning it would sow internal divisions and refusing to implement it (m.economictimes.com).
  • The framework envisages gradual Lebanese Army control over southern territories (‘pilot zones’) and allows Israel to withdraw only if Hezbollah disarms—both rejected by Hezbollah and its ally Berri (lemonde.fr).
  • Hezbollah has branded the deal a surrender, emphasized it will not abide by it, reinforcing deep domestic divisions amid efforts to resolve the regional conflict (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel?
The US-brokered agreement involves Lebanon and Israel, aiming for the Lebanese military to take control of territory in southern Lebanon pending Hezbollah's disarmament.
Why did Nabih Berri criticize the Lebanon-Israel agreement?
He called it 'dictates' and warned it could incite internal divisions among Lebanese and would not be implemented.
What has Hezbollah's response been to the agreement?
Hezbollah has rejected the deal as a surrender to Israel and demanded Beirut end talks with Israel.
What is the role of the Lebanese army under the new agreement?
The Lebanese army is expected to gradually assume control in southern Lebanon as non-state actors disarm.
How is the Lebanon-Israel agreement linked to wider US-Iran negotiations?
Berri stated Iran-US talks are key for securing Israeli withdrawal, suggesting the agreement undermines this broader negotiation track.

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