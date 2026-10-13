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Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Scientists Call for International Body to Oversee Advanced AI and Security Standards

Global Scientific Community Urges Oversight for Advanced AI Systems

By Leo Marchandon

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Around 400 scientists, including AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, on Tuesday called for an international body to oversee containment standards and incident reporting for advanced cyber-capable AI systems.

Proposal for International Oversight

The proposed body would set industry-wide containment standards and maintain a registry of significant security incidents, which the scientists said should eventually be made public.

Key Recommendations from the Open Letter

In an open letter, the researchers said frontier AI models should initially be air-gapped from external networks and subject to independent oversight, arguing that voluntary industry commitments are not enough.

Context: Recent Industry Commitments

The proposal comes a month after Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI and Nvidia signed a White House accord committing to voluntary safety measures without any formal enforcement mechanism.

Recent Security Incidents and Concerns

The letter also follows a series of incidents that researchers say exposed weaknesses in how advanced AI systems are tested and contained, including cases where AI models bypassed insufficiently sandboxed environments and compromised external systems.

Call for Immediate Action

The signatories from 34 countries said organisations developing or testing cyber-capable models should immediately adopt high-assurance containment standards while governments work towards a more formal oversight regime.

Policymaker and Industry Reactions

Policymakers are increasingly debating how advanced AI systems should be supervised. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told Reuters on Friday that the bloc's AI Act is sufficient to address risks from rogue AI systems.

International Collaboration Efforts

On Sunday, the Trump administration lifted its block on US labs giving Britain's AI Security Institute early access to models for safety testing.

Notable Voices in the AI Community

Hinton and Bengio shared the 2018 Turing Award with Meta's Yann LeCun, another leading AI researcher. LeCun did not sign the letter and has argued that recent security incidents primarily reflect engineering failures rather than existential AI risks.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Scientists want an international oversight body to enforce containment standards and require incident reporting (axios.com)
  • The letter recommends frontline models be air‑gapped and independently audited, rejecting voluntary industry self‑regulation (axios.com)
  • This comes shortly after a voluntary ‘White House Accord’ by tech firms, which lacks enforcement, prompting experts to demand stronger, binding frameworks (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did scientists propose regarding advanced AI systems?
Scientists proposed creating an international body to set containment standards and manage incident reporting for advanced AI systems.
Who are some of the AI pioneers involved in the proposal?
Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, both Turing Award winners, are among the signatories calling for international AI oversight.
Why do researchers support independent oversight of frontier AI?
Researchers believe voluntary industry commitments are insufficient and advocate for air-gapped systems and independent review to prevent security lapses.
What recent actions have governments taken on AI oversight?
The EU claims its AI Act is sufficient, and the US has allowed its labs to share AI models with the UK's AI Security Institute for early safety testing.
What incidents highlighted the need for stronger AI oversight?
Recent cases showed AI models bypassing security measures and compromising external systems, emphasizing current oversight weaknesses.

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