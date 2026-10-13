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IMF flags risks to global economy from AI market correction, war and debt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF flags risks to global economy from AI market correction, war and debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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IMF Warns on Global Economy: AI Market Correction, War & Debt Threats

Key Risks and Economic Outlook from the IMF

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday flagged significant growth and financial stability risks from a potential ending of the AI investment boom, growing debt levels and a prolonged Middle East conflict.

The IMF forecast global growth at 3.1% for 2026, a slight uptick from a 3.0% forecast in July as still-strong AI infrastructure investment offset higher oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

The latest World Economic Outlook report, released in Bangkok during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, also predicts 3.4% growth in 2027, but that is based on assumptions that the Strait of Hormuz reopens by March and shipping conditions return to the pre-war situation by October 2027.

A deeper war that kept oil prices above $130 through the first quarter of 2027 would cut growth next year by half a percentage point, the IMF said. 

AI Investment Boom and Market Correction

Potential Downside Scenario

AI CORRECTION

In another downside scenario, the IMF said that a steep drop in AI investment prompted by disappointment in the technology's productivity gains or profitability could lead to a sharp fall in asset prices, ultimately cutting global GDP by 1.1% by 2028, including a 1.8% drop in US output.

The IMF flagged similar risks in its separate Global Financial Stability Report, warning policymakers needed to avoid "complacency" in guarding against a potential pull-back in AI investment and stock valuations. 

Risks to Financial Stability

"If there are questions about the monetization of AI, the equity investments will deplete in value, the debt may be difficult to service, and the revenue commitments in the future may not materialize," Jason Wu, assistant director of the IMF's Global Markets Analysis Division, told a press conference at the Bangkok meetings.

An ensuing AI market correction would feed back through the real economy, dragging down broader asset prices and overall demand through a wealth effect reduction, said Athanasios Vamvakidis, deputy director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

Impact on Global Trade

It would also lead to reduced trade, IMF chief economist Silvana Tenreyro said. Trade in AI goods grew 29% between 2023 and 2025, more than triple the 8.3% growth rate of global trade over the same period. Without the AI trade, overall growth in trade would have been only 4.6%, she said.

Recession Risk and Economic Resilience

Likelihood of a Global Recession

RECESSION UNLIKELY

But even the steep drop in output seen under this scenario was not likely to reduce growth to levels consistent with a global recession, IMF deputy research director Petya Koeva Brooks told Reuters in an interview.

Government Policies and Resilience

Assumptions that recession can be avoided are based on the resilience of the economy so far, along with generally strong government policies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a separate panel discussion, where she reiterated the warning against complacency.

"Don't take this resilience for granted. We have to work for it," Georgieva said.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity Risks

The concerns highlighted in Bangkok also include AI-driven cybersecurity risks. They come as banking regulators step up efforts to contain AI-related risks, with Reuters reporting that major US regulators are quizzing banks on their use of advanced AI models and European regulators are pressing banks to boost recovery plans.

Fiscal and Debt Challenges

Public Debt and Bond Yield Pressures

FISCAL, BOND WOES

The IMF reports and meeting participants also highlighted risks from elevated public debt levels and bond yields that may be driven higher still by war-driven inflation pressures, eating up budgets to service debts and sapping growth. 

Developing Economies and Debt Burdens

The debt vulnerabilities of many developing economies are a "major barrier" to inclusive growth, said Nigerian Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele, who chairs the Group of 24 developing nations, warning that member governments were increasingly contending with mounting debt burdens.

Oyedele said estimates showed that developing countries were paying $500 billion more for their debt than developed countries, even as they contend with growing deficits.

IMF Policy Recommendations

The IMF this week is urging countries to begin politically painful steps to bring budgets under control. It singled out Britain for praise as the only major advanced economy to have set out clear plans to reduce government borrowing over the coming years, but urged it to stay the course just weeks before the new UK government unveils budget plans.

Few governments are listening to the IMF's calls to shrink borrowing, said Josh Lipsky, vice president of international economics at the Atlantic Council who is attending the Bangkok meetings.

"France, Germany, the US all need to do fiscal consolidation, but they're moving in the opposite direction," Lipsky said. "I'm afraid that it's going to take some kind of crisis to wake up and realize that this is what has to be done."

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David Milliken, Rae Wee and Selena Li; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Global growth forecast lifted to 3.1% for 2026, and 3.4% for 2027, contingent on assumptions about Middle East conflict easing (theedgemalaysia.com)
  • A sharp downturn in AI investment could slash global GDP by 1.1% by 2028 and U.S. output by 1.8%, according to IMF downside scenario (axios.com)
  • Financial stability is threatened by rising debt, bond-yield spikes, elevated leverage in AI firms, and cyber risks—policymakers urged not to become complacent (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main risks to the global economy highlighted by the IMF?
The IMF highlights risks including a potential AI investment market correction, rising global debt levels, and prolonged conflict in the Middle East.
How could an AI market correction impact global GDP?
The IMF projects that a steep drop in AI investment could lower global GDP by 1.1% by 2028, with a stronger 1.8% drop in US output.
How might ongoing Middle East conflict affect economic growth?
If the Middle East conflict keeps oil prices above $130 into 2027, global growth next year could be cut by half a percentage point.
Are current risks expected to cause a global recession?
The IMF does not expect current risks to lead to a global recession, citing global economic resilience and strong government policies.
What role does public debt play in the IMF's economic outlook?
Elevated public debt, especially for developing countries, poses major barriers to growth due to higher borrowing costs and budget pressures.

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