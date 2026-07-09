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EV maker Polestar's quarterly sales volumes slide amid US market ban - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EV maker Polestar's quarterly sales volumes slide amid US market ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Polestar Q2 Sales Fall 4% as US Ban Looms, Europe Takes Lead in Deliveries

Polestar Faces Sales Decline and Regulatory Challenges

Quarterly Performance and Market Shifts

STOCKHOLM, July 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's Polestar reported a 4% fall in quarterly sales volumes on Thursday, weeks after the EV maker was handed a U.S. market ban starting in the 2027 model year, adding to its ongoing struggles to turn a profit.

In the face of uncertain global EV demand, the company has shifted its emphasis on the European market, which accounted for 80% of its sales in the first half of the year.

US Regulatory Actions Impacting Polestar

• The U.S. Commerce Department in June denied Polestar authorization under the Connected Vehicles Rule, which restricts cars with connected-vehicle technology tied to China.

• The decision bars the EV maker, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, from the U.S. market from the 2027 model year, unlike sister brand Volvo Cars, which received special authorization a month earlier.

• Polestar said it will continue to sell off its existing Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 inventory in the U.S., maintain access to its service network and continue selling second-hand cars.

• The ban raises questions about the future production of the Polestar 3, its only U.S.-manufactured model.

Sales Figures and Competitive Landscape

• Second-quarter sales fell to 17,296 cars, compared with 18,026 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

• Earlier in the day, Porsche - a key rival with its Macan and Taycan models - reported a first-half delivery decline, citing market pressure in China and the expiration of U.S. tax credits for EVs.

Strategic Responses and Future Outlook

• Amid tariff pressures, Polestar has opted to refresh aging models rather than launch entirely new ones. The company in February announced refreshed versions of its best-selling Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 models over the next year.

• In May, Polestar reported a bigger first-quarter loss, as pricing pressure and U.S. tariffs offset stronger sales.

• "The first customer deliveries of Polestar 5 are set to start and production of the Polestar 4 SUV has started, with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter," Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Polestar’s quarterly deliveries dropped from 18,026 to 17,296 units, a 4 % year‑on‑year decline, amid mounting cost and demand pressures.
  • The U.S. Commerce Department denied authorization under the Connected Vehicle Rule, effectively banning Polestar from selling new 2027‑model‑year cars in the U.S., though Volvo—its corporate sibling—received a waiver.
  • Polestar is refocusing on Europe, which accounted for roughly 80 % (Q2) to 94 % (Q1) of its sales, and plans product localization (e.g., Polestar 7 in Europe) while offering refreshed versions of Polestar 2 and 4.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Polestar banned from the US market?
Polestar faces a US market ban starting with the 2027 model year due to denied authorization under the Connected Vehicles Rule, which restricts tech linked to China.
How have Polestar's sales performed recently?
Polestar's second-quarter sales fell 4% year-over-year, dropping to 17,296 vehicles from 18,026 a year earlier.
Which markets is Polestar now focusing on?
With the US ban ahead, Polestar is emphasizing European markets, which represented 80% of its sales in the first half of the year.
What will happen to Polestar's current US vehicle inventory?
Polestar will continue selling off existing Polestar 3 and 4 inventory in the US, while maintaining its service network and selling second-hand cars.
How is Polestar responding to market and regulatory pressures?
Polestar is refreshing its Polestar 2 and 4 models, delaying new model launches, and planning first deliveries of the Polestar 5 and refreshed SUVs.

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