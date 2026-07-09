Polestar Q2 Sales Fall 4% as US Ban Looms, Europe Takes Lead in Deliveries

Polestar Faces Sales Decline and Regulatory Challenges

Quarterly Performance and Market Shifts

STOCKHOLM, July 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's Polestar reported a 4% fall in quarterly sales volumes on Thursday, weeks after the EV maker was handed a U.S. market ban starting in the 2027 model year, adding to its ongoing struggles to turn a profit.

In the face of uncertain global EV demand, the company has shifted its emphasis on the European market, which accounted for 80% of its sales in the first half of the year.

US Regulatory Actions Impacting Polestar

• The U.S. Commerce Department in June denied Polestar authorization under the Connected Vehicles Rule, which restricts cars with connected-vehicle technology tied to China.

• The decision bars the EV maker, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, from the U.S. market from the 2027 model year, unlike sister brand Volvo Cars, which received special authorization a month earlier.

• Polestar said it will continue to sell off its existing Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 inventory in the U.S., maintain access to its service network and continue selling second-hand cars.

• The ban raises questions about the future production of the Polestar 3, its only U.S.-manufactured model.

Sales Figures and Competitive Landscape

• Second-quarter sales fell to 17,296 cars, compared with 18,026 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

• Earlier in the day, Porsche - a key rival with its Macan and Taycan models - reported a first-half delivery decline, citing market pressure in China and the expiration of U.S. tax credits for EVs.

Strategic Responses and Future Outlook

• Amid tariff pressures, Polestar has opted to refresh aging models rather than launch entirely new ones. The company in February announced refreshed versions of its best-selling Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 models over the next year.

• In May, Polestar reported a bigger first-quarter loss, as pricing pressure and U.S. tariffs offset stronger sales.

• "The first customer deliveries of Polestar 5 are set to start and production of the Polestar 4 SUV has started, with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter," Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Vijay Kishore)