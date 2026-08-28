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Russia's VTB says Wildberries deal on track despite Ukrainian attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia's VTB says Wildberries deal on track despite Ukrainian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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VTB Confirms Wildberries Stake Deal Remains On Track Amid Drone Attacks

VTB's Strategic Partnership and Transaction Timeline

Deal Progress Despite Adversity

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB said that its deal to buy a minority stake in online retailer Wildberries' financial unit was still on track despite Ukrainian drone attacks on the company's warehouses across Russia.

Timeline for Transaction

"Speaking of the strategic partnership with Wildberries, the tentative timeline for the transaction to purchase a minority stake in WB-Bank and fintech assets is September," VTB's First Deputy CEO Dmitry Pyanov told reporters.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gleb BryanskiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • VTB is proceeding with its agreement to acquire a minority stake in Wildberries’ fintech arm, targeting completion in September, according to First Deputy CEO Dmitry Pyanov. citeturn0news0
  • Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Wildberries logistics hubs since mid‑July, with more than two dozen warehouses hit, causing fatalities, injuries, and widespread fire damage. (theweek.com)
  • The strategic partnership with VTB may help Wildberries weather the disruptions: lenders including VTB and Sberbank are extending debt relief and restructuring programs to affected vendors, and the central bank is urging broader support. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is VTB still proceeding with the Wildberries minority stake deal?
Yes, VTB confirms the deal to acquire a minority stake in Wildberries’ financial unit is still on track.
Have Ukrainian drone attacks impacted the VTB-Wildberries transaction?
Despite drone attacks on Wildberries' warehouses, the transaction remains unaffected according to VTB.
When is the VTB-Wildberries financial deal expected to close?
The tentative timeline for the transaction is set for September.
What part of Wildberries is VTB seeking to acquire?
VTB is planning to purchase a minority stake in WB-Bank and related fintech assets.

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