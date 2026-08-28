VTB Confirms Wildberries Stake Deal Remains On Track Amid Drone Attacks
VTB's Strategic Partnership and Transaction Timeline
Deal Progress Despite Adversity
MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB said that its deal to buy a minority stake in online retailer Wildberries' financial unit was still on track despite Ukrainian drone attacks on the company's warehouses across Russia.
Timeline for Transaction
"Speaking of the strategic partnership with Wildberries, the tentative timeline for the transaction to purchase a minority stake in WB-Bank and fintech assets is September," VTB's First Deputy CEO Dmitry Pyanov told reporters.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gleb BryanskiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)