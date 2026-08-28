French preliminary inflation at 2.7% in August

French Consumer Prices Accelerate to 2.7% Inflation in August 2024, INSEE Reports
INSEE Preliminary Data Reveals Inflation Trends
August 2024 Consumer Price Acceleration
Aug 28 (Reuters) - The rise in French consumer prices accelerated in August, preliminary data from statistics agency INSEE showed on Friday.
Harmonized Inflation Rate Details
France's harmonized inflation rate, adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries, was 2.7% year-on-year in August.
Factors Behind the Inflation Increase
Inflation rose from the 2.4% recorded for July due to higher energy prices, particularly in oil products, INSEE said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)