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French preliminary inflation at 2.7% in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French preliminary inflation at 2.7% in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Economy Inflation France Markets

French Consumer Prices Accelerate to 2.7% Inflation in August 2024, INSEE Reports

INSEE Preliminary Data Reveals Inflation Trends

August 2024 Consumer Price Acceleration

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The rise in French consumer prices accelerated in August, preliminary data from statistics agency INSEE showed on Friday.

Harmonized Inflation Rate Details

France's harmonized inflation rate, adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries, was 2.7% year-on-year in August.

Factors Behind the Inflation Increase

Inflation rose from the 2.4% recorded for July due to higher energy prices, particularly in oil products, INSEE said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation acceleration reflects surging energy costs—particularly petroleum products and gas—as well as continued pressure from services and accommodation sectors, per INSEE preliminary data and context from OECD.
  • France’s inflation remains below euro‑area levels (~2.9% in July), but projections foresee further pressures due to geopolitical volatility in energy markets.
  • August’s inflation uptick underscores challenges for French policymakers, including fiscal deficit reduction and household purchasing power amid heatwave‑induced power strain.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the French inflation rate in August 2024?
The harmonized inflation rate in France was 2.7% year-on-year in August 2024.
How does August's inflation compare to July's in France?
Inflation in France rose to 2.7% in August from 2.4% in July.
What caused the rise in French inflation in August?
The rise in inflation was driven mostly by higher energy prices, particularly in oil products.
Who provided the preliminary inflation data for France?
The preliminary inflation data was provided by French statistics agency INSEE.
What does harmonized inflation rate mean for France?
A harmonized inflation rate is adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries.

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