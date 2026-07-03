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Russia's services downturn deepens as new business falls at fastest pace since December 2022, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's services downturn deepens as new business falls at fastest pace since December 2022, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Russia’s Services Sector Faces Sharpest Decline Since 2022, Latest PMI Data Shows

Key Findings from the Latest S&P Global Russia Services PMI Report

Continued Contraction in the Services Sector

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russia's services sector contracted further in June as weaker client demand drove steeper falls in output and new orders, a business survey showed on Friday.

PMI Index Performance and Output Trends

Decline in Business Activity Index

The S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 48.2 in June from 48.7 in May, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Output and Demand Dynamics

Output fell for a fourth straight month, and the pace of decline was the fastest since September 2025, with firms citing subdued customer demand and a sustained drop in new orders.

New Business and Employment Trends

Accelerating Decline in New Orders

New business decreased for a third consecutive month, with the rate of contraction accelerating to the fastest since December 2022. Firms linked lower sales to reduced customer purchasing power and financial difficulties among clients.

Job Shedding and Backlog Reduction

Employment fell for a fifth month as companies cut costs and did not replace voluntary leavers. The pace of job shedding was the steepest in three-and-a-half years, while backlogs continued to decline at the second-fastest rate since December 2022.

Price Pressures and Inflation Trends

Input Cost and Selling Price Inflation

Easing Price Pressures

Price pressures eased further in June. Input cost inflation slowed for a fifth straight month to its weakest this year, while selling price inflation softened to its slowest pace since January 2021 as some firms discounted to support sales.

Business Confidence and Composite Index

Outlook for the Coming Year

Although firms remained optimistic about output over the coming year, confidence rose only slightly from May's near three-and-a-half-year low and was still the second-weakest since December 2022. 

Composite Index Performance

The composite index also fell, with private sector output contracting at its fastest pace in three months.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Services PMI in June slipped to 48.2, marking the steepest output decline since September 2025 and fastest drop in new business since December 2022.
  • Employment and backlogs shrank sharply – job losses hit a 3½‑year high, and outstanding work fell at the second‑fastest rate since December 2022.
  • Input cost and selling price inflation eased to multi‑year lows as firms discounted to boost sales, while business confidence remained near its weakest levels since late 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the S&P Global Russia Services PMI record for June?
The S&P Global Russia Services PMI dropped to 48.2 in June, indicating a continued contraction in the sector.
Why did Russia's services sector contract in June?
Weaker client demand and a sustained fall in new orders led to a deeper contraction in Russia’s services sector.
How did employment change in Russia's services sector?
Employment in the services sector fell for a fifth consecutive month as companies reduced costs and did not replace voluntary leavers.
How did price pressures change in June?
Input cost inflation slowed for a fifth month, and selling price inflation eased to its lowest pace since January 2021.
What factors contributed to the decline in new business?
Lower sales were attributed to reduced customer purchasing power and financial difficulties among clients.

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