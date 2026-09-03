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Russia to close branches of Germany's Goethe-Institut after drone spat, foreign minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia to close branches of Germany's Goethe-Institut after drone spat, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Political Relations International markets

Russia to Close German Goethe-Institut Cultural Centres Amid Diplomatic Dispute

Escalating Tensions Between Russia and Germany Over Cultural Institutions

By Jekaterina Golubkova

Background of the Dispute

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia will close Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres, Russian newswires quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday, after Germany blamed Russia for a drone incident at the Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Germany's Response to the Incident

Germany's response measures included the closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin and a consulate in Bonn. On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for the incident.

Russian Countermeasures

Lavrov said Russia would close the centres in the cities of Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, after Germany's decision to halt the operation of the Russian centre in Berlin.

Official Statements from Russian Authorities

"They (Germany) deliberately took this step - they could not have failed to understand - which means the end of their cultural presence in Russia," Lavrov said, according to state news agency TASS.

The centres had stayed open "despite all the Ukrainian complications in our relations with the West," he added.

History of Cultural Centres in Russia

Russia's first Goethe-Institut opened in Moscow in 1992, soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Following a diplomatic spat with Britain, Russia ordered the closure of its British Council in 2018.

Future Actions and Retaliation

On Wednesday, Lavrov's deputy, Alexander Grushko, said Russia would retaliate "very soon" for the closure of the Bonn consulate.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany publicly blamed Russia for a failed explosive‑laden drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 4, prompting closure of Russia’s consulate in Bonn and Russian cultural centre in Berlin (aljazeera.com)
  • In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced the closure of Germany’s Goethe‑Institut branches in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, calling Germany’s actions the end of its cultural presence in Russia (tagesschau.de)
  • The move mirrors past tit‑for‑tat cultural retaliation—after a diplomatic spat in 2018, Russia closed Britain’s British Council; the Goethe‑Institut first opened in Moscow in 1992, soon after the Soviet collapse (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia closing the Goethe-Institut branches?
Russia is closing the branches in response to Germany's decision to blame Moscow for a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and to shut Russian cultural and consular centres.
Which cities are affected by the Goethe-Institut closures?
The Goethe-Institut branches in Moscow, St Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg will be closed.
What triggered the diplomatic spat between Russia and Germany?
The dispute was triggered after Germany blamed Russia for a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting retaliatory cultural and consular closures.
Has Russia taken similar actions in the past?
Yes, in 2018 Russia ordered the closure of the British Council in response to a diplomatic dispute with Britain.
What role did President Putin play in the Leipzig drone incident accusation?
President Putin accused Germany of planting evidence to wrongly blame Moscow for the Leipzig drone incident.

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