China and Russia Explore Broad Cooperation Prospects in the Far East
Main Developments in China-Russia Far East Cooperation
High-Level Diplomatic Engagement
BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told Russian President Vladimir Putin that prospects were "broad and promising" to strengthen cooperation on development in the far east, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.
Meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum
The two met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, it added.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom;)