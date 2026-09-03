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Chinese official hails prospect for cooperation with Russia in far east - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese official hails prospect for cooperation with Russia in far east

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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China and Russia Explore Broad Cooperation Prospects in the Far East

Main Developments in China-Russia Far East Cooperation

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told Russian President Vladimir Putin that prospects were "broad and promising" to strengthen cooperation on development in the far east, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

Meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum

The two met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, it added.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom;)

Key Takeaways

  • Ding Xuexiang, attending the 11th Eastern Economic Forum from September 2–4, is also co‑chairing multiple China‑Russia cooperation committees, including on investment and energy (english.www.gov.cn).
  • The Eastern Economic Forum, held annually in Vladivostok since 2015, is a major platform promoting investment in Russia’s Far East, with over 5,000 participants this year (english.news.cn).
  • This meeting builds on longstanding momentum in China‑Russia cooperation across energy, infrastructure, and regional development, reinforcing a strategic partnership aimed at mutual regional revitalization (fmprc.gov.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met to discuss cooperation in the far east?
China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Russian President Vladimir Putin met to discuss cooperation in the far east.
What event hosted the meeting between the Chinese and Russian officials?
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
What did China's Vice Premier say about prospects for cooperation with Russia?
China's Vice Premier described the prospects as 'broad and promising' for cooperation with Russia in the far east.
Where did the meeting between China and Russia officials occur?
The meeting occurred in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

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